Liverpool's Limitless Lifestyle Community unveils new Protein Cafe.

Liverpool’s multi-award winning gym, Limitless Lifestyle Community, are opening a new cafe on Dale Street.

Aiming to bring new, healthy, high protein alternatives to the city centre, the cafe will be open to the general public, not just gym members, and offer a wide range of food and drinks including protein shakes, smoothies, meal prep and more.

The Protein Cafe, located within the gym, will open on Saturday, May 3, with a huge launch party from midday. It will be open seven days a week.

Co-Founder Alex Sloan said: “Our first of its kind gym has gone from strength to strength and we now have over 80 members and 6 full time members of staff. The new cafe is our great new addition — not just for our members, for anyone in the city looking for healthy, nutritious and high protein food and drink.”

Co-Founder Levi Osborne added: “There’s a distinct lack of healthy options in the city, especially for people who are active and want high protein and low calorie food and drink to complement their fitness routines.

“There are some great gyms and restaurants out there but few with the wide range of dedicated healthy options that we have at The Protein Cafe. We feel we’re filling a gap and it’s needed.”

Free tickets are available to the launch event, with big giveaways on the day. You can get them here.