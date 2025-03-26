Wingstop has finally announced the opening date for its first Liverpool restaurant.

The American chain joins a raft of big names in Liverpool ONE, taking over the 3,000 sq ft unit at 72 Lord Street between Caffe Nero and Tortilla.

This year is set to be Liverpool ONE’s biggest for new openings since 2008 - the year of its launch and when the city was named Capital of Culture - with major beauty brand, Sephora, and viral clothing store, UNIQLO, also opening their doors in the spring.

Wingstop Liverpool. | Emma Dukes / LiverpoolWorld

Wingstop has now revealed it will open in a matter of weeks and will serve its popular range of chicken wings, tenders, burgers and sides, all available in a whole host of special flavours.

According to a poster on the door of the new Lord Street venue, Wingstop Liverpool will open to the public on Monday, April 14. Its licensing application states that it plans to be open between 10.00am and 12.00am Sunday to Thursday and 10.00am to 2.00am Friday to Saturday.

Wingstop Liverpool. | Emma Dukes / LiverpoolWorld

Previously speaking about the Liverpool store, Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK, said: “Wingstop UK has expanded significantly over the last year, and our new Liverpool ONE restaurant will be a crucial continuation of that growth.

“We’re excited to bring our iconic wing flavours to a new city, and with its leading mix of F&B operators, Liverpool ONE is the perfect home.”