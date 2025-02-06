Wingstop Liverpool: When major US chicken restaurant will open in city centre

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Feb 2025, 09:58 BST
A major US fried chicken restaurant is coming to Liverpool city centre, offering its iconic flavours.

Wingstop will join a raft of big names in Liverpool ONE, taking over the 3,000 sq ft unit at 72 Lord Street, and marking the retail destination’s first major food and beverage signing of the year.

2025 is set to be Liverpool ONE’s biggest year for new openings since 2008 - the year of its launch and when the city was named Capital of Culture - with major beauty brand, Sephora, and viral clothing store, UNIQLO, officially opening their doors in the spring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Liverpool ONE aerial.placeholder image
Liverpool ONE aerial. | Liverpool ONE

Wingstop is also scheduled to open this spring, and will serving the its popular range of chicken wings, tenders, burgers, and sides, all available in a choice of ten flavours.

Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK, said: “Wingstop UK has expanded significantly over the last year, and our new Liverpool ONE restaurant will be a crucial continuation of that growth. We’re excited to bring our iconic wing flavours to a new city, and with its leading mix of F&B operators, Liverpool ONE is the perfect home.”

Related topics:Liverpool ONELord StreetFoodRestaurant
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice