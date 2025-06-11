A Wirral Indian restaurant has been slapped with a zero food hygiene rating after being told “major improvement” is needed in three areas.

The Indian Hive based on Poulton Road on the Wirral was given the worst possible rating by food hygiene inspectors on April 24 this year. The takeaway is the latest zero rating given out by Wirral Council’s environment health officers after four other businesses received poor ratings earlier this year.

At the time of the inspection, the council said major improvements were needed in three areas. These were hygienic food handling, the cleanliness and condition of the kitchen, and the management of food safety.

On Google, the business currently has a rating of 4.9 based on 47 Google reviews and a rating of 5 stars on Tripadvisor. The Indian Hive did not provide a response at the time of publication.

On the restaurant’s website, the business said its goal “is to stand out as a unique dining destination where South meets North Indian cuisine. We are committed to serving high-quality, flavourful food without compromise.

“Our dedication to authenticity and excellence drives us to continuously innovate and refine our offerings, ensuring every guest enjoys a true taste of India. We aim to be the go-to place for those seeking a genuine Kerala dining experience in Wirral and the surrounding areas.”

It added: “Because India is so diverse and each community has its own style of recipes and cooking patterns. We would love our consumers to discover India in what we offer.

“Putting together exquisite Malabar cuisines, traditional gourmets and confectionaries, and a fusion we are delighted to cater food with fresh, high grade produce with no artificial flavouring or stabilizers. As we all know food is the best way to a person’s heart. We strongly believe in fulfilling in catering the best food and service.”