The official line-up and schedule for this year’s Glastonbury Festival has been confirmed, with a familiar Liverpudlian name headlining this weekend’s event. Here is everything you need to know.

As the gates to the Glastonbury Festival open and thousands from across the UK and beyond flood inside for five days of musical mayhem, some of the world’s biggest and up-and-coming musicians prepare to perform.

Lineup details for the event have been confirmed, as has that of the event schedule, boasting huge names such as Noel Gallagher, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Kendrick Lamar to name a few..

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Someone else who has been earmarked on the long list of artists is a certain Liverpudlian that is an icon of British music - Sir Paul McCartney from the Merseyside band The Beatles.

Here is everything you need to know about his performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival; from the exact time he will perform, what stage he will play on and how you can watch it live.

When is the Glastonbury Festival and where is it being held?

Festival founder Michael Eavis at Worthy Farm in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is scheduled to once again take place across five summer days this month, kicking off on Wednesday, 22 June.

The music festival - which is held at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset - is scheduled to end on Sunday, 26 June.

When is Paul McCartney playing at Glastonbury and on which stage?

As per the recently released schedule of this year’s event, the exact time to expect Liverpool’s own Sir Paul McCartney to perform is now known.

The 80-year-old will headline the fourth day of the festival, playing on Saturday, 25 June.

The former Beatles member will feature on the Pyramid Stage from 9:30 pm.

How long is Paul McCartney’s set?

The rocker who has brought you classic tracks such as ‘Jet’, ‘Martha My Dear’ and ‘Coming Up’ is scheduled to have one of the longest sets at the event, going strong despite being the wise age of 80-years-old.

Starting at 9:30 pm and coming to its conclusion at 11:45 pm, this means that Sir Paul McCartney’s set at Glastonbury Festival 2022 is two hours and 15 minutes long.

How can I watch his performance?

Any hopes of finding any last-minute tickets to attend the event are surely dashed as not only are they completely sold out on general sale, but finding one on re-sale is as rare as goldust.

Therefore, any Beatles or McCartney fans who are not attending the festival will have their television remotes as a last port of call to tune in to the performance.

Paul McCartney’s set on Saturday, 25 June will be broadcasted live on BBC One.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer, and like previous years you will have the opportunity to watch endless Glastonbury coverage via the BBC Glastonbury website , where you will be able to choose which stage to watch from.

What will the weather be like at the time he performs?

The music event has opened its gates this morning, signalling its return for the first time in three years after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to experts at the Met Office, the weather on Saturday 25 June is expected to be a mix of sunshine and mild temperatures with patchy rainfall and highs of 17℃.

Around the time that Sir Paul McCartney is set to perform, it is forecasted that conditions will be dry with only a 20% chance of rain.

What is the full headline lineup for the event?

The headline names for Glastonbury Festival 2022 is star-studded, especially on the event’s main area the Pyramid Stage which is scheduled to have the following musicians:

Friday, 24 June

Billie Eilish performing at the AO Arena in Manchester, June, 2022 (Pic: Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

Billie Eilish (10:15 pm to 11:45 pm, broadcasted on BBC Two)

Sam Fender (8:15 pm to 9:15 pm)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (6:15 pm to 7:30 pm)

World Alice (4:45 pm to 5:45 pm)

Saturday, 25 June

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at The Piece Hall. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Paul McCartney (9:30 pm to 11:45 pm, broadcasted on BBC One)

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (7:15 pm to 8:30 pm)

Haim (5:30 pm to 6:30 pm)

AJ Tracey (4 pm to 4:45 pm)

Sunday, 26 June

Diana Ross performs during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar (9:45 pm to 11:15 pm, broadcasted on BBC Two)

Lorde (7:30 pm to 8:45 pm)

Elbow (5:45 to 6:45 pm)

Diana Ross (4 pm to 5:15 pm, broadcasted on BBC One)

Other stages are headlined by big names too, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Pet Shop Boys, Primal Scream and many more.