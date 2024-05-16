Liverpool’s best places to live 2024: The 10 most popular postcodes for newcomers to move to in Liverpool

By Dominic Raynor
Published 16th May 2024, 14:58 BST

Here are Liverpool’s most popular postcodes for newcomers to the city to move to based on the latest property data and prices.

Leading removals comparison website, Compare My Move, found that there has been a 95% increase in people moving to Liverpool and L postcodes in 2023 compared to 2022, and the city seems to be becoming increasingly popular.

Liverpool was named among the top ten best cities in the world for 2024 - beating Rome and Tokyo - in TimeOut’s recent rankings and many of the city’s neighbourhoods are frequently named among the ‘coolest’ or ‘best places to live’ in the UK.

It’s no surprise, then, that Liverpool was named one of the best performing cities in the UK in terms of annual house price growth, as property prices bucked the national trend and increased by 0.8% in the year to January 2024.

So where should you move if you are looking to come to Liverpool? Today, we’re ranking the most popular post codes that newcomers move into, according to the latest data. 

The city centre and the surrounding suburbs remain very popular, with students of the city’s three universities enjoying cheaper housing in places like Everton - a location right next to the city centre for ease of transport and events.

Areas south of the city centre were also very popular amongst movers, house and rental prices in these areas are often more expensive than that of the city centre due to the larger amount of space. These areas still have good transport links and a good amount of green space making them lucrative to buyers.

Take a look below to see the most popular L postcodes to move to in Liverpool and the surrounding area ranked - including house prices and average weekly rental price.

L3 takes in the city centre, Everton and Vauxhall and was the most popular postcode for newcomers to move to in Liverpool - the average property price is £180,989 with an average weekly rental cost of £213.

1. L3 - City centre, Everton, Vauxhall

L3 takes in the city centre, Everton and Vauxhall and was the most popular postcode for newcomers to move to in Liverpool - the average property price is £180,989 with an average weekly rental cost of £213. Photo: Derrick Neill - stock.adobe.com

L1 was the second most popular post-code for new movers in Liverpool. The average property price is £158,924 with an average weekly rental costing £166. Properties here are likely to have less space overall than properties just outside the city centre.

2. L1 - City centre

L1 was the second most popular post-code for new movers in Liverpool. The average property price is £158,924 with an average weekly rental costing £166. Properties here are likely to have less space overall than properties just outside the city centre. Photo: Chris Denny via Wikimedia

L17, which takes in Aigburth, St Michael's Hamlet and Sefton Park, is the third most popular postcode in Liverpool. The average house price is £251,079 with an average weekly rental cost of £187.

3. L17 - Aigburth, St Michael's Hamlet, Sefton Park

L17, which takes in Aigburth, St Michael's Hamlet and Sefton Park, is the third most popular postcode in Liverpool. The average house price is £251,079 with an average weekly rental cost of £187. Photo: Local TV

L8 is the fourth most popular postcode in Liverpool - it encompasses the city centre, Dingle and Toxteth. The average house price is £149,020, with an average weekly rental cost of £176.

4. L8 - City centre, Dingle, Toxteth

L8 is the fourth most popular postcode in Liverpool - it encompasses the city centre, Dingle and Toxteth. The average house price is £149,020, with an average weekly rental cost of £176. Photo: Emily Bonner

