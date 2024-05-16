Leading removals comparison website, Compare My Move, found that there has been a 95% increase in people moving to Liverpool and L postcodes in 2023 compared to 2022, and the city seems to be becoming increasingly popular.
Liverpool was named among the top ten best cities in the world for 2024 - beating Rome and Tokyo - in TimeOut’s recent rankings and many of the city’s neighbourhoods are frequently named among the ‘coolest’ or ‘best places to live’ in the UK.
It’s no surprise, then, that Liverpool was named one of the best performing cities in the UK in terms of annual house price growth, as property prices bucked the national trend and increased by 0.8% in the year to January 2024.
So where should you move if you are looking to come to Liverpool? Today, we’re ranking the most popular post codes that newcomers move into, according to the latest data.
The city centre and the surrounding suburbs remain very popular, with students of the city’s three universities enjoying cheaper housing in places like Everton - a location right next to the city centre for ease of transport and events.
Areas south of the city centre were also very popular amongst movers, house and rental prices in these areas are often more expensive than that of the city centre due to the larger amount of space. These areas still have good transport links and a good amount of green space making them lucrative to buyers.
Take a look below to see the most popular L postcodes to move to in Liverpool and the surrounding area ranked - including house prices and average weekly rental price.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.