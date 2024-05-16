Leading removals comparison website, Compare My Move, found that there has been a 95% increase in people moving to Liverpool and L postcodes in 2023 compared to 2022, and the city seems to be becoming increasingly popular.

It’s no surprise, then, that Liverpool was named one of the best performing cities in the UK in terms of annual house price growth, as property prices bucked the national trend and increased by 0.8% in the year to January 2024.

So where should you move if you are looking to come to Liverpool? Today, we’re ranking the most popular post codes that newcomers move into, according to the latest data.

The city centre and the surrounding suburbs remain very popular, with students of the city’s three universities enjoying cheaper housing in places like Everton - a location right next to the city centre for ease of transport and events.

Areas south of the city centre were also very popular amongst movers, house and rental prices in these areas are often more expensive than that of the city centre due to the larger amount of space. These areas still have good transport links and a good amount of green space making them lucrative to buyers.

Take a look below to see the most popular L postcodes to move to in Liverpool and the surrounding area ranked - including house prices and average weekly rental price.

1 . L3 - City centre, Everton, Vauxhall L3 takes in the city centre, Everton and Vauxhall and was the most popular postcode for newcomers to move to in Liverpool - the average property price is £180,989 with an average weekly rental cost of £213. Photo: Derrick Neill - stock.adobe.com

2 . L1 - City centre L1 was the second most popular post-code for new movers in Liverpool. The average property price is £158,924 with an average weekly rental costing £166. Properties here are likely to have less space overall than properties just outside the city centre. Photo: Chris Denny via Wikimedia

3 . L17 - Aigburth, St Michael's Hamlet, Sefton Park L17, which takes in Aigburth, St Michael's Hamlet and Sefton Park, is the third most popular postcode in Liverpool. The average house price is £251,079 with an average weekly rental cost of £187. Photo: Local TV