Hotels near M&S Bank Arena Liverpool: Where is the nearest Premier Inn and Travelodge to venue

If you’re visiting Liverpool for a show at the M&S Bank Arena, here are some nearby hotels you can stay at, including Premier Inn and Travelodge.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 12th May 2023, 15:23 BST

For anyone planning a trip to Liverpool to see a show at the M&S Bank Arena, you’re not short of options if you’re looking to stay the night. There’s plenty of hotels nearby the arena which can provide a cheap night or a luxury stay. 

The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool is on King’s Dock on the Port of Liverpool and is surrounded by public transport links and a variety of restaurants. The arena plays host to hundreds of sell out shows all year round, with people travelling to the city from all over the UK. 

If you’re planning on booking a room while you visit the arena, it’s best to do it ahead of time as they’re sure to go quickly when there’s a sold out show on. We’ve rounded up some of the best hotels close to M&S Bank Arena Liverpool. 

Hotels close to M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Hotels near M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Leonardo Hotel Liverpool 

Where: 31 Keel Wharf, Liverpool L3 4FN

Just 160 yards from the M&S Bank Arena, Leonardo Hotel Liverpool has a 4.2 sar rating from almost 3,000 Google reviews. 

Pullman Liverpool 

Where: King's Dock, Port of Liverpool, Liverpool L3 4FP

Pullman Liverpool is just 0.1 miles from the M&S Bank Arena. It has a 4.6 star rating on Google based on over 2,000 reviews. 

Premier Inn Liverpool Albert Dock Hotel 

Where: Britannia Building, East, Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4AD

The closest Premier Inn to the M&S Bank Arena is the Premier Inn Liverpool Albert Dock Hotel. It’s 0.1miles from the arena and has a 4.3 star rating on Google from 1,500 reviews. 

Travelodge Liverpool Central The Strand

The nearest Travelodge to the M&S Bank Arena is 0.4 miles away. Travelodge Liverpool Central The Strand has a 4.1 star rating from 1,000 Google reviews. 

