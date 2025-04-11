Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I went to Barney’s Bargains and found some absolute steals.

When I heard about Barney’s Bargains, I knew I had to pay it a visit because a trip to a bargain shop is my idea of a very nice day out (insert Gary Barlow meme here). But, I didn’t know just how great it would actually be.

Located about a drive 20 minute away from Liverpool city centre, the huge shop is on Hartley Ave in Aintree and is pretty hard to miss thanks to its big yellow signs. As soon as we pulled in to the car park, we knew the bargain bay was going to exceed expectations with home, garden and DIY products available.

Walking in, we were greeted by huge figures of The Simpsons characters before seeing a fridge full of pastries, cakes, drinks and more. I honestly though Barney’s Bargains was going to just be a homeware shop so was pleasantly surprised by all of the fresh and frozen food available.

I then spotted an aisle full of Spanish cleaning products - if you know, you know - and knew I was going to be in my element. Next, we went straight to the huge sweets section, which had all the candy you could ever want, before I spotted another cleaning aisle filled with more products I love as well as huge bottles of Mr Scouse products.

As we continued walking around, I was shocked to find beds, bedding, blankets and garden furniture on sale, as well as perfume, clothes, make-up, tinned goods, greetings cards, toys, and DIY items.

The prices were truly brilliant too. The Zoflora was the cheapest I’ve seen in a long time and other branded products like Dettol were cheaper than other bargain shops. We filled a basket with sweets, cleaning products, tins, plasters, chocolate and more, and paid £17 for the lot.

I was like a child in a sweet shop pointing out all the bargains I could find and I’d be lying if I said I’m not planning on going back within the next couple of weeks. Barney’s Bargains genuinely has everything you could possibly need and if you want to find some absolute steals, it’s definitely worth a trip.