Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams and James Nelson Joyce as Michael Kavanagh. | BBC

James Nelson-Joyce has been ‘laying low’ at a ‘hidden gem’ Merseyside restaurant, after impressing viewers with his recent performance as Michael Kavanagh in This City is Ours.

The Scouse star paid a visit to the renowned Emily’s in Formby but it seems the mum of one of their team couldn’t separate the Liverpool actor from his gangster role in the new BBC drama, asking what her daughter was ‘doing with this bad boy’.

In a light-hearted post on social media, the Emily’s Formby team said: “Don’t worry Dempsey’s mum, we can vouch for him… We were absolutely honoured to have the incredible (and very lovely!) James Nelson-Joyce dine with us this week.

James Nelson-Joyce paid a visit for a Formby gem. | Emily's Formby

“The amazing new BBC drama, This City Is Ours, was already the talk of the team, so we were all super excited to have the main man Michael Kavanagh laying low with us in Formby’s hidden gem!”

The Orrell Park-born actor also appears in the latest series of Black Mirror. You can find out more here.