Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova brings national tour to Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 15:13 BST
A Strictly Come Dancing star is coming to Liverpool next month with her brand new show, A Special Evening with Nadiya Bychkova.

Nadiya shot to fame after appearing on the hit BBC One dancing series in 2015, partnering with the likes of David James, Matt Goss and Dan Walker.

She also went on to feature in the UK touring productions of Strictly Come Dancing Live!, and Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals, as well as in her own headline tours of Here Come The Boys and Once Upon a Time.

Nadiya Bychkova will visit Pontefract on her new national tour: 'A Special Evening with Nadiya Bychkova'.Nadiya Bychkova will visit Pontefract on her new national tour: 'A Special Evening with Nadiya Bychkova'.
Nadiya Bychkova will visit Pontefract on her new national tour: 'A Special Evening with Nadiya Bychkova'.

Now, the two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin Dance is visiting the Crowne Plaza Liverpool at Liverpool Airport as part of her national tour.

Joined by host James Cutler, Nadiya will tell stories from her incredible career, whilst lifting the lid on all the behind-the-scenes gossip and action from her Saturday night TV appearances.

She also promises to perform a number of dance routines and audiences will even get a chance to ask their own questions during the show. A limited number of meet and greet VIP tickets are also available, allowing fans to meet Nadiya for a photo opportunity before the show.

James Cutler & Nadiya BychkovaJames Cutler & Nadiya Bychkova
Ahead of the Liverpool show, Nadiya said: “I will talk about my upbringing, my early years competing across the world, travelling with my Mum, the heartbreaks and highs of becoming a professional dancer, and finally landing my dream job of being a professional dancer on the world’s favourite TV show.

“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone!”

Nadiya will appear at the Crowne Plaza Liverpool - John Lennon Airport - on Saturday, May 3. Tickets are available here.

Related topics:BBC OneLiverpool AirportTicketsQuestions

