The Queen will celebrate her 70th anniversary as the monarch of the United Kingdom next month - but are there any Platinum Jubilee celebrations that you can join in on in Liverpool?

Even though the weather in the Merseyside region is nothing spectacular with experts expecting mild temperatures and cloudy skies, this does not mean that there will be no celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Liverpool.

With a number of events planned across the city throughout the bank holiday weekend - ranging from musical performances, afternoon teas and picnics - LiverpoolWorld has you covered with everything you need to know ahead of this national event.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a list of some events taking place in and around Liverpool on Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Concert

Tuesday, 31 May - starts at 7:30 pm

The famous Orchestra is holding a special Jubilee performance to mark the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch of the United Kingdom.

Featuring big names such as Vaughan Williams, this concert is dubbed ‘a salute to the Queen who demands the very best of British’.

Tickets can be purchased online via the official page , with prices ranging from £19 to £48 per person.

For more details, please visit the website .

Philharmonic Hall, Hope Street, Liverpool

Picnic in the Park in Birkenhead

Sunday, 5 June - from 11 am to 2 pm

Birkenhead Park is inviting everyone to come along for a huge picnic as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Organisers implore anyone who wishes to attend to bring their own picnic, chairs and rugs with them.

This event is not only a celebration which marks 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II, but 175 years of Birkenhead Park.

For more details, visit the website .

Birkenhead Park, Liverpool

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea Party

Friday, 3 June to Sunday, 5 June 2022

Perfect for people of all ages due to offering both an adult and a child’s tea party menu, why not celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by dining to your heart’s content at Dobbies Garden Centre.

With a specialised afternoon tea menu over the course of three days, enjoy freshly made sandwiches , selections of savoury treats plus pots of tea and coffee with friends and family.

There is also a photography competition during the event, where you will have the opportunity to win a £100 gift card to Dobbies.

Tickets are priced at £13.50 for an adult and £7.50 for a child.

For more details, visit the website .

Dobbies Liverpool, 1A Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool - L24 1UX

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Tea Party

From Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Yet another afternoon tea experience held in and around Liverpool to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Fleur Ashley Tea Room are creating a Royal afternoon by offering their traditional tea room.

With cucumber finger sandwiches, smoked salmon and cream cheese, as well as egg and cress, sausage rolls, homemade Victoria Sponge and many more - the menu the event boasts is truly wide ranging.

Tables are available everyday throughout Platinum Jubilee weekend - except Sunday - from 10 am to 4.30 pm.

Booking is advised via telephone.

258 Wallasey Village, Wirral - CH45 3HB

07919 092812

Queen’s Jubil-Tea

Saturday, 4 June - 7 pm to 10 pm

Celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style with Malmaison.

Guests will arrive at 1pm for a glass of English Fizz, followed by a traditional afternoon tea, with a jubilee cocktail included.

You can also enjoy live entertainment which will play throughout the day

Tickets are priced at £39 per person - visit the official Eventbrite page for further details .