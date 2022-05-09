Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years as the monarch of the United Kingdom - and the country will have an extended weekend to celebrate.

Liverpudlians have yet another long weekend to look forward to, and it is fast approaching at just under a month away.

Fresh off the back of the May Day and Easter bank holiday weekends, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much like the previous Diamond Jubilee - which was celebrated 10 years ago in 2012 - where the weather was fine and streets were covered with street parties, music and fun.

But will that be the case for the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend in June? Will conditions be hot enough for friends and family to come together and celebrate this huge moment? Here is everything you need to know about the weather in Liverpool for the bank holiday weekend.

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend?

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years as monarch. Picture: Getty Images

The extra-special four-day weekend is fast approaching.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - which marks the monarch’s 70 years of service to the country - will bring about two days of bank holidays for Brits to use to celebrate.

It begins on Thursday, 2 June and ends on Sunday, 5 June.

What is the outlook for the bank holiday weekend?

Liverpudlians will be clamouring for the hot summer weather to make its return by the time that the four-day bank holiday weekend comes around.

However, weather experts AccuWeather are predicting the holiday to be a mixture of good and bad conditions; starting with dismal rain, before ending with some much-needed sunshine.

Here is the AccuWeather daily weather forecast for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in June:

Thursday, 2 June : Cloudy throughout the day, with moments of patchy showers, mild - 15℃

: Cloudy throughout the day, with moments of patchy showers, mild - 15℃ Friday, 3 June : Cloudy throughout the day, only partly cloudy at night time, dry - 15℃

: Cloudy throughout the day, only partly cloudy at night time, dry - 15℃ Saturday, 4 June : Largely sunny throughout the day, partly cloudy heading into the night, dry - 15℃

: Largely sunny throughout the day, partly cloudy heading into the night, dry - 15℃ Sunday, 5 June: Sunny and cloudy intervals throughout the day, partly cloudy in the night, dry - 17℃

*As weather is forever changing, this forecast will be regularly updated

What is the Met Office’s long range weather forecast for the UK?

But what has the Met Office said about the weather for the bank holiday weekend? The weather experts have issued the following UK long-range weather forecast for the period of Tuesday, 24 May to Tuesday, 7 June:

“Through this period, we can expect to see a change in the weather to more widely unsettled conditions,” it reads.

“With spells of rain or showers for most, some potentially heavy or thundery, drier spells do remain possible especially in the south and southwest.

“Temperatures will continue to be above average, especially in the south where it could remain warm or very warm further into the period.

“Further north, a return to nearer normal temperatures is possible”.

What are the remaining bank holidays of 2022?

After back-to-back-to-back months featuring longer weekends due to bank holidays, there will be a sizable gap until the next one.

The next bank holiday following the Platinum Jubilee is the summer bank holiday, which is dated to take place on Monday, 29 August.