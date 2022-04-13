If you are scratching your head at the thought of what to do with the kids during the Easter holidays 2022, here’s a list of some of the best places to go in and around Liverpool.

The Easter holidays have finally arrived - kids are home from school, buzzing at the thought of later nights and outdoor fun with friends and family.

But parents on the other hand must be left perplexed at the thought of trying to find enough entertaining activities to fill most of the children’s spare time.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But don’t you worry, LiverpoolWorld has you covered with a list of 19 of the best places and activities in and around Liverpool to spend some much needed family time in.

Here is a list of the best things to do when you are in and around Liverpool.

Cavern Club

Price: from £5.00 per person

A perfect place for the more musically inclined children, jam out as a family in this Beatles haven featuring new up-and-coming bands, as well as established artists.

The cradle of British pop music is not free-entry, with general admission costing £5.00 per person - though this does differ with live music sessions, so check the website for more information .

10 Mathew Street, Liverpool, L2 6RE

A ferry across the River Mersey

Price: £11.50 (Adult Ticket) £7.50 (Child’s Ticket)

Your kids will adore this nautical tour of the seas around the Liverpool and Wirral area during this 50-minute River Explorer Cruise.

Enamour yourself with the gorgeous views of the city’s famed waterfront from the deck of the famous Mersey Ferry - and what better? Infants under the age of five can hop on free of charge.

Pier Head, George Parade, Liverpool, L3 1DP

Visit National Trust Formby Red Squirrel Reserve

Price: FREE

Enjoy breathtaking sea views as you venture out to spot rare red squirrels, natterjacks and enjoy a coastal stroll through this National Trust site.

There is also a plethora of other events and activities to enjoy at Formby

Car parking is available on site from £5.70.

Victoria Road, Freshfield, Formby, Merseyside, L37 1LJ

A tour of Anfield Stadium

Price: from £50.00

Take a tour around the stadium of one of the most successful football clubs in Europe - Anfield, home of Liverpool FC.

One of the priciest on this list, but if any of your kids are fans of the Reds, there will be ample opportunity for a Q&A session with some club legends.

Anfield Road, Anfield, Liverpool, L4 0TH

Journey through the Imagine That! Science and Discovery Centre

Price: Adult ticket (£7.95), Child’s ticket (£14.95), Children under 3 (£11.95), Baby under 1 with a paying sibling (FREE)

Imagine That! Science and Discovery Centre is a perfect hub of creativity for children to enjoy.

With various areas to explore such as a construction site, a water area and a science zone, this three-hour journey allows young minds to use their imagination endlessly.

26-32 Faraday Road, Liverpool, L13 1EH

Visit the World Museum

Price: FREE (not including special exhibitions)

In what will certainly get the minds of children across Liverpool engaged and excited, the World Museum’s five floors of treasures from around the world is quite remarkable.

Whether it be dinosaur remains of Egyptian mummies, as well as hands-on special workshops - it has everything for kids of all ages to enjoy.

William Brown Street, Liverpool, L3 8EN

Have a splash at Wild Shore Liverpool

Price: Adult (£20), Child (£20), Groups of 4+ people (£18 per ticket)

Found in Duke’s Dock, one of the best aqua parks in Liverpool has been dubbed the ‘bounciest’ in the city - something the kids will surely enjoy.

Featuring an inflatable obstacle course, free-fall slides, trampolines, rafts, barriers - the list is not only endless, but full of fun.

Duke’s Dock, Liverpool, Merseyside, L3 4AD

Wild-life filled fun at Knowsley Safari

Price: Adults (£19) Children 3-15 (£15) Children under 3 (FREE)

Open for online bookings only at the moment, Knowsley Safari is a wild-life filled adventure for all the family to enjoy together.

Take a tour of the 550 acre Safari Drive and meet over 750 wild animals from baboons and camels to tigers and rhinos.

Prescot, Knowsley, Merseyside, L34 4AN

Play laser tag at Darkstar Ultimate Laser Arena

Price: from £4.50 to £12 per person (depending on amount of games and off/on peak times)

Bring the family to Darkstar Ultimate Laser Arena, get your laser guns at the ready and prepare to do battle against 40 fellow players in an exciting and action-packed game.

You can even grab a bite to eat and a refreshing beverage at the pizzeria and licensed bar on site, too!

Central Street, St. Helens, Merseyside, WA10 1TZ

Take a stroll through Sefton Park

Price: FREE

Why not use your spare time in an uncomplicated way and take the family down for a lovely stroll through this beautiful 235 acre Grade 1 historic park.

Embroidered with remarkable views and monuments, as well as a lake for fishing if you have an angling permit.

Not only that, but it is open 24-hours a day all year round, so time is not permitting.

Sefton Park, Liverpool, L17 1AP

A scary walk at Shiverpool History Ghost Walks

Price: Adults (£16.50) Senior (£11.50) Under 16s and Students (£13.50)

Shiverpool Ghost Tours provide entertainment for all the family and have previously won ‘Guided Tour of the Year’ at the National Tourism Awards.

A spooky stomp that takes you through a journey of the haunted heritage of Liverpool, from body snatchers to spirit guides.

The content of these tours could be upsetting for younger children, so bear that in mind if you are interested in booking.

Liverpool

Visit the award-winning ‘The Beatles Story’

Price: Adults (£16) Children 5-16 (£9) Seniors and Students (£12.50)

Take a trip through the career of one of the greatest bands in music history through the world’s largest permanent exhibition: The Beatles Story.

Located in the heart of Liverpool at Royal Albert Dock, this tour takes you on an immersive experience through the lives, times, culture and music of The Beatles.

Tickets must be pre-purchased before attending.

Britannia Vaults, Royal Albert Dock, Licerpool, L2 4AD

Jump around at Spring City

Price: From £7 to £15 - visit the website for specifics

Situated on Brunswick Docks is Liverpool’s first and one of the bounciest trampoline parks perfect for children of all ages.

Home to around 100 trampolines, as well as basketball nets and a large cafe, there is an excellent soft-play area for the younger kids too!

The best place for children to use their bucketloads of energy.

Units 1 and 2 Glacier Buildings, Harrington Road, Brunswick Business Park, Liverpool

Enjoy a show at The Everyman Theatre

Price: varies depending on the show, visit the website for specific pricing

This independent cinema and theatre offers a variety of family-friendly shows - whether it be children’s modern classics such as Zog or a proper pantomime, there is something for everyone at The Everyman Theatre.

Current showings at the time of publication include: ‘The Tiger Who Came To Tea’, ‘Funeral Flowers’ and much more.

5-11 Hope Street, Liverpool, L1 9BH

Climb, swing and jump at Otterspool Adventure Park

Price: Adult and 13+ (£7) Child 2-13 (£14), 12-23 months (£7), Under 1 (FREE)

Otterspool Adventure park is a fun-filled experience which allows the young ones to climb, swing and jump to their heart’s content.

Enjoy the wooden outdoor play area, which luckily has no entry charge; though there are chargeable attractions such as a quads bike course and a maze that you will need to pay to enjoy.

37 Otterspool Drive, Liverpool, L17 5AL

Enjoy the Model Railway Village in Southport

Price: Adult (£6) Child (£5) Seniors and Students (£5.50)

Ideal for kiddies that have a passion for trains, this Southport attraction shows a miniature locomotive chug around 1.5 acres of landscape.

Parents can sit down and chill whilst watching their children bask in wonder at the marvellous sight.

A cafe and a gift shop are on site too, as well as plenty of space for a big family picnic under the Merseyside sunshine.

*At the time of publication, due to bad weather the attraction is closed until April 30 2022

King’s Gardens, Lower Promenade, Southport, PR8 1QX

Family day out at Splash World Southport

Price: Adults 16+ (£18.70) Juniors 6-15 (£15.10) Juniors 3-5 (£13.90) Toddlers (£4) Spectators (£5)

Staying in the fun-filled region of Southport, Splash World is a premium aqua park experience that would make a memorable day out for all the family.

Closed for a year beforehand by Sefton Council for refurbishment, Splash World has some of the greatest water slides in Merseyside that I bet the kids would love.

Esplanade, Southport, Merseyside, PR8 1RX

Visit the Maritime Museum

Price: FREE

Submerge yourself in the nautical history of Liverpool and its role as a gateway to the new world located in the heart of Albert Docks.

Featuring ship models, shipwrecked objects and maritime uniforms - children’s imagination can run wild at this museum.

Learn about the merchant navy and the role of Liverpool in The Battle of the Atlantic in World War Two.

Albert Dock, Liverpool, Merseyside, L3 4AQ

Tend to the animals at Farmer Ted’s Adventure Farm

Price: Adult (£11.50) Child 3+ (£15.50) Child Under 3 Years (£15.50), Child Under 1 (FREE) Senior 65+ (£11)

As a family you can enjoy a day of farmland fun at Farmer Ted’s Adventure Farm - an adventure park that includes a number of rides and animal experiences.

Particular highlights of the attraction include the Shaun the Sheep Adventure and the AR (augmented reality) Mammoth Maize.

There is also an indoor play area where kids can enjoy a slide or two, topped with rope bridges and climbing frames - this place is great for children of all ages.

Worrall House Farm Larder, Flatman’s Lane, Ormskirk, L39 7HW

A nice stroll at Birkenhead Park

Price: FREE

Another free and uncomplicated peaceful day out for all the family, Birkenhead Park is not only a masterpiece when it comes to architectural design, but it has wide open spaces for a number of activities: football, cricket and fishing (permit required).

Laced with majestic meadows, natural woodlands and lakes, this is the first publicly funded park in Britain and it is still going strong today!

Open all day, all year round so time is not permitting!