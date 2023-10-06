Register
BREAKING
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance

Liverpool and Manchester tied in top ten list of UK’s friendliest cities - full rankings

The Condé Nast 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards has named the most affable cities in the UK.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:29 BST

A new survey has revealed the most affable cities in the UK and Liverpool is locked in three-way tie for one of the top spots, along with local friendly rivals Manchester.

Luxury magazine Condé Nast Traveller has released its 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards after asking readers to vote for the places they consider home to the friendliest people in the country.

With cities from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland appearing on this list, the friendliest people in the UK range far and wide.

- Liverpool named among most desirable places to live in UK

- Liverpool restaurant handed award as one of best eateries in world

- Here are the five coolest places to live in Liverpool

Liverpool ranks very highly in the top ten with a 94.12% satisfaction rating. However, it was pipped to the No.1 spot by Cardiff, with a score of 97.78%.

Below are the friendliest cities in the UK, according to the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, and what Condé Nast Traveller had to say about them.

What Condé Nast Traveller said: “The ‘Granite City’, with its grey-toned architecture and history dating back to the Stone Age, also happens to be home to some of the world’s happiest, most welcoming people. It’s packed with museums, green spots and dramatic sandy beaches, beautiful whatever the weather.”

1. ⭐=7. Aberdeen. Score 80.00%

What Condé Nast Traveller said: “The ‘Granite City’, with its grey-toned architecture and history dating back to the Stone Age, also happens to be home to some of the world’s happiest, most welcoming people. It’s packed with museums, green spots and dramatic sandy beaches, beautiful whatever the weather.” Photo: s_karau - stock.adobe.com

What Condé Nast Traveller said: “Not only is this world-renowned historic university town a treat for the eyes, it’s also got a very welcoming vibe. Skip the crowds with a day out at lovely Kettle’s Yard art gallery and a stroll by the river.”

2. ⭐=7. Cambridge. Score 80.00%

What Condé Nast Traveller said: “Not only is this world-renowned historic university town a treat for the eyes, it’s also got a very welcoming vibe. Skip the crowds with a day out at lovely Kettle’s Yard art gallery and a stroll by the river.” Photo: Edgard - stock.adobe.com

What Condé Nast Traveller said: “London might not be immediately thought of as a particularly friendly place. But scratch the surface of Londoners and the majority will be welcoming, helpful and excited to share the wealth of restaurants, pubs, museums, parks, shops and historic spots with newcomers.”

3. ⭐6. London. Score 84.01%

What Condé Nast Traveller said: “London might not be immediately thought of as a particularly friendly place. But scratch the surface of Londoners and the majority will be welcoming, helpful and excited to share the wealth of restaurants, pubs, museums, parks, shops and historic spots with newcomers.” Photo: IRStone - stock.adobe.com

What Condé Nast Traveller said: “Beloved as one of the best weekend breaks in the UK, Bath – with its curved Georgian streets and ancient thermal spas – is one of the most beautiful cities in the UK, as well as one of the most hospitable.”

4. ⭐5. Bath. Score 86.45%

What Condé Nast Traveller said: “Beloved as one of the best weekend breaks in the UK, Bath – with its curved Georgian streets and ancient thermal spas – is one of the most beautiful cities in the UK, as well as one of the most hospitable.” Photo: valdisskudre - stock.adobe.com

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleHomeLiverpoolManchester