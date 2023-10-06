The Condé Nast 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards has named the most affable cities in the UK.

A new survey has revealed the most affable cities in the UK and Liverpool is locked in three-way tie for one of the top spots, along with local friendly rivals Manchester.

Luxury magazine Condé Nast Traveller has released its 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards after asking readers to vote for the places they consider home to the friendliest people in the country.

With cities from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland appearing on this list, the friendliest people in the UK range far and wide.

Liverpool ranks very highly in the top ten with a 94.12% satisfaction rating. However, it was pipped to the No.1 spot by Cardiff, with a score of 97.78%.

Below are the friendliest cities in the UK, according to the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, and what Condé Nast Traveller had to say about them.

1 . ⭐=7. Aberdeen. Score 80.00% What Condé Nast Traveller said: “The ‘Granite City’, with its grey-toned architecture and history dating back to the Stone Age, also happens to be home to some of the world’s happiest, most welcoming people. It’s packed with museums, green spots and dramatic sandy beaches, beautiful whatever the weather.” Photo: s_karau - stock.adobe.com

2 . ⭐=7. Cambridge. Score 80.00% What Condé Nast Traveller said: “Not only is this world-renowned historic university town a treat for the eyes, it’s also got a very welcoming vibe. Skip the crowds with a day out at lovely Kettle’s Yard art gallery and a stroll by the river.” Photo: Edgard - stock.adobe.com

3 . ⭐6. London. Score 84.01% What Condé Nast Traveller said: “London might not be immediately thought of as a particularly friendly place. But scratch the surface of Londoners and the majority will be welcoming, helpful and excited to share the wealth of restaurants, pubs, museums, parks, shops and historic spots with newcomers.” Photo: IRStone - stock.adobe.com

4 . ⭐5. Bath. Score 86.45% What Condé Nast Traveller said: “Beloved as one of the best weekend breaks in the UK, Bath – with its curved Georgian streets and ancient thermal spas – is one of the most beautiful cities in the UK, as well as one of the most hospitable.” Photo: valdisskudre - stock.adobe.com