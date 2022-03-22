The Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler was established in 1994 - and it is back this weekend!

For those scratching their heads trying to think of something to do this weekend, why not join the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler.

The longest road race in Merseyside is upon us as running enthusiasts, people looking to get fit for summer and many more sprawl to the Liverpool waterfront.

What is the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler?

With the first event dating back to 1994, the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler is widely-known for its beautiful backdrop as you run along the River Mersey.

People walk along the promenade as waves crest in the mouth of the River Mersey.

Race past some of the city’s most remarkable landmarks as you complete the half marathon, which totals at around 13.1 miles - so have your running trainers at the ready.

With a grandstand start and finish, the event attracts many across the city and beyond.

But if racing and a half marathon is not your thing, you can join in on the 10 mile stroll that goes on at the exact same time.

When is the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler?

In 2022, the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler will take place on Sunday, March 27.

It starts at 9am.

What is the route for the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler?

The 13.1 mile course of the Liverpool Half Marathon has evolved dramatically in recent years.

Since 2013, the start and finish location of the race has been Liverpool’s Pier Head area.

Predominantly, the route is flat with an incline just past the one mile mark near Upper Parliament Street.

Run through Princes Road and then turn towards Ullet Road at the three mile stage.

Then runners can enjoy pure natural beauty as they head through Sefton Park, passing the glorious Palm House and then crossing the old Iron Bridge.

If you are opting for the 10 miler instead of the half marathon, you will be avoiding Sefton Park.

After a slow - yet welcome - stroll along Aigburth Drive, you will then pass other majestic Liverpudlian landmarks such as Otterspool Park and the waterfront promenade.

Then as you dash past Liverpool Marina and enter the final four mile stretch to the finish line, pass by Albert Dock and cross the bridge by Liverpool Museum at the 13 mile mark to end the race.

For a more detailed outline of the route, take a look at the map below

There will be four water stations where runners can recuperate and refuel at approximately 3, 6, 9 and 12 miles - and obviously the finish.

Toilets will be located at each water station.

How do I enter the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler 2022?

If you would like to take part and join the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler this year, register with the event organisers BTR Liverpool by visiting their website .

You will need to fill out a registration form where you can also choose a charity to run for too.

How much does it cost to enter the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler 2022?