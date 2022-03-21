Wirral Beer Festival 2022 - how to get tickets and event details

The widely-popular Wirral Beer Festival returns this month, with lots and lots of beer on offer.

The 13th annual Wirral Beer Festival returns to Merseyside for four booze-filled days of fun.

Held at Hulme Hall, this year’s event takes place from Thursday, March 24 until Sunday, March 27.

Boasting a wide and mouth-watering selection of beers, as well as some food and entertainment - the Wirral Beer Festival has something for everyone.

With a number of tickets still available, here’s everything you need to know about The Wirral Beer Festival 2022.

What is the Wirral Beer Festival?

The Wirral Beer Festival is a popular event in Merseyside that brings like-minded people who love beer, ciders and spirits together.

Organised by The Ship & Mitre, which is a traditional pub in the heart of Liverpool, alcohol lovers will be spoiled for choice at this year’s event.

With a selection of over 200 tasty beers, which includes 80 real ales and 80 craft beers, it does not end there.

Continental lagers, ciders and a gin bar will be available on-site, as well as beers from local breweries.

The Ship & Mitre also offer beers and ales from their very own Flagship brewery too.

Attendees will also be offered an assortment of food provided by local stallholders, including vegetarian options.

There will be live entertainment at the event which will follow this schedule:

Thursday, March 24: A Soul Night.

Friday, March 25: Tom Pitts (5:30 pm - 7:30 pm)andJerico Duo (8:30 pm - 10:30 pm).

Saturday, March 26: Delta Song Book (12 pm - 2 pm); The Directors (2:30 pm - 4:30 pm); Delta Song Book (6 pm - 8 pm) and The Directors (8:30 pm - 10:30 pm)

Sunday, March 27: Background music only.

The venue getting prepared for The Wirral Beer Festival this weeekend

This four-day beer extravaganza hosted at Hulme Hall has a menu that boasts a number of beers, ciders and spirits that will cost £3.50 per pint / £1.75 per half-pint.

To view the full list of beverages sold at this event and for further details about the event, visit the official Facebook page .

How to get tickets and how much do they cost?

There are still a number of tickets available to be purchased ahead of the Wirral Beer Festival 2022.

You can purchase tickets from behind the bar at The Ship & Mitre or through the event’s Eventbrite page .

There are a number of ticketing options available:

Opening Night (March 24) 5 pm to 11 pm - £4 per ticket

Feet Up Friday (March 25) 11 am to 5 pm - £3 per ticket

FAB Friday (March 25) 5:30 pm to 11 pm - £8 per ticket

Saturday Social (March 26) 11 am to 5 pm - £8 per ticket

OUT OUT Saturday (March 26) 6 pm to 11 pm - £8 per ticket

Sup Up Sunday (March 27) 12 pm to 6 pm - £2 per ticket

The Big Weekender (March 24-27) - £14 per ticket

There is a chance that tickets will be available on the door of the event, but organisers warn that this is not guaranteed and they will cost £1 more than advertised.

The venue has a large car park as well as public transport links nearby.

Children are welcome to the event but only for the daytime sessions - you must bring ID for proof of age when purchasing products.