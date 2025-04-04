Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Explore the nostalgia of Liverpool's retail history as we look back at iconic shops like Blacklers and Littlewoods that once graced our streets.

It feels like everyday you hear about another shop closing down. Liverpool is once again ahead of the curve as the beginning of the year saw monthly retail sales of £58.2m which is a year on year increase of 3.7% - despite a decrease of 8.2% in customer numbers.

There are however, a number of big names locally that have come and gone over the years. Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has been on the streets to ask you what shops you miss the most here in Liverpool.

Blacklers was a well-known and loved department store on Great Charlotte Street. The store featured six floors and a basement, offering a wide array of products. It was famous for its elaborate Winter Wonderland Grotto and this giant Santa Claus.

The 18 foot Blackler's Santa stands in the Museum of Liverpool’s Atrium and greets visitors with his jumbo smile | Local TV

These attractions made it a popular family destination during the festive season. Blackie' the rocking horse helped to make generations of Liverpool children very happy. He was the much-loved highlight of Blackler's children's clothing department and later Alder Hey Children's Hospital. He was donated to the Museum of Liverpool in 2004.

At its peak, Blacklers employed nearly 1,000 members of staff, most notably, a young George Harrison worked as an apprentice electrician at the store.

They closed their doors for the last time in 1988 after 80 years. The site now houses a Wetherspoons pub named The Richard John Blackler, honouring the store's founder.

Lewis's was a prominent British department store chain founded by David Lewis in 1856 on Ranelagh Street. Initially offering men's and boys' clothing, the store expanded to include women's fashion, shoes, and tobacco by the 1870s. Its success led to branches in Manchester, Birmingham, and Sheffield.

From 1856 to 2010, Lewis’s Liverpool was David Lewis’ flagship store and locals’ favourite department store. The grade II listed building is now home to a post office, gym and more - but remains largely empty. | Image: Peter Barr/CC BY-SA 2.0/wikimedia

The Liverpool flagship store underwent major reconstruction after bombing during World War II. The 1950s refurbishment featured the 'Liverpool Resurgent' statue by Sir Jacob Epstein, symbolizing the city's post-war revival. But locals know it more commonly as Dickie Lewis. Financial challenges led to the shop's closure in 2010 after 154 years of operation.

The building, a Grade II listed structure, was preserved and integrated into the Central Village development. Now when you think of Littlewoods, your first thought might be of the Pools - the precursor to the National Lottery. The businesses headquarters on Edge Lane is currently being transformed into a TV and film studio.

Established in 1932 by John Moores as a mail-order shopping business, Littlewoods expanded into physical retail, opening its first shop in Liverpool City Centre in 1937. The Church Street location became a central shopping destination for many years.

In 2007, the building was taken over by Primark.Today, Littlewoods operates as an online retail platform, offering a wide range of products from clothing to home goods.

We would love you to join in on the conversation about the shops you miss the most. Share your memories and even pictures if you have any - we can't wait to hear from you.