Each of the eight main supermarkets are set to operate different opening hours throughout Liverpool during the four-day Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

As with every national and bank holiday each year, whether it be Christmas or May Day, supermarkets operate at different opening hours in order to allow staff to celebrate.

That is still the case in 2022 when it comes to the four-day bank holiday weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Combined with that of the Whitsun day off - which instead of being on the last Monday of May was moved to align with the Royal celebrations - the following dates will be affected: Thursday, 2 June (Whitsun), Friday, 3 June (Jubilee), Saturday, 4 June and Sunday, 5 June (weekend).

So, what are the opening and closing times for the big supermarkets in and around Liverpool for this bank holiday weekend? Here is everything you need to know.

What time are supermarkets open in Liverpool over Platinum Jubilee weekend?

Overall, it seems that supermarkets across Merseyside will be operating at reduced hours across the holiday - but this varies from store to store.

Shoppers are advised to check the opening times of their local supermarket before grabbing their bags for life and heading out for some grocery shopping.

Here are some examples of the local opening times for the eight major supermarkets in Liverpool.

Co-op

This is an example of the opening and closing times at one of the Co-op Food supermarkets in Liverpool City Centre:

Leece Street, Liverpool - 21-23 Leece Street, L1 2TR

Whitsun, Thursday, 2 June: 7 am to 11 pm

Platinum Jubilee, Friday, 3 June: 7 am to 11 pm

Saturday, 4 June: 7 am to 11 pm

Sunday, 5 June: 7 am to 11 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Co-op store in Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Waitrose

This is an example of the operating hours of the nearest Waitrose store to Liverpool City Centre:

Three Tuns Lane, Liverpool - Formby, L37 4AJ

Whitsun, Thursday, 2 June: 8 am to 8 pm

Platinum Jubilee, Friday, 3 June: 8 am to 8 pm

Saturday, 4 June: 8 am to 8 pm

Sunday, 5 June: 10 am to 4 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Waitrose branch in and around Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Sainsbury’s

This is an example of the operating hours of a Sainsbury’s store in Liverpool:

Homer Street, Liverpool, 26 Jennifer Avenue, L5 3LQ

Whitsun, Thursday, 2 June: 8 am to 8 pm

Platinum Jubilee, Friday, 3 June: 8 am to 8 pm

Saturday, 4 June: 8 am to 10 pm

Sunday, 5 June: 10 am to 4 pm

To check the opening and closing times of your local Sainsbury’s in Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Asda

This is an example of the operating hours of an Asda supermarket in Liverpool City Centre:

Breck Road, Liverpool, L6 5DR

Whitsun, Thursday, 2 June: 7 am to 10 pm

Platinum Jubilee, Friday, 3 June: 7 am to 10 pm

Saturday, 4 June: 7 am to 10 pm

Sunday, 5 June: 10:30 am to 4:30 pm

To check the opening times of your local Asda store in Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Lidl

This is an example of the operating hours of a Lidl store in Liverpool:

Edge Lane, Liverpool, Fairfield, L79NF

Whitsun, Thursday, 2 June: 8 am to 10 pm

Platinum Jubilee, Friday, 3 June: 8 am to 10 pm

Saturday, 4 June: 8 am to 10 pm

Sunday, 5 June: 10 am to 4 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Lidl store in Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Aldi

This is an example of the opening and closing times of an Aldi store in Liverpool:

St John’s Centre, Liverpool, Unit 74/75, L1 1LS

Whitsun, Thursday, 2 June: 8 am to 10 pm

Platinum Jubilee, Friday, 3 June: 8 am to 10 pm

Saturday, 4 June: 8 am to 10 pm

Sunday, 5 June: 11 am to 5 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Aldi supermarket in Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Morrison’s

This is an example of one of the Morrison’s stores in Liverpool City Centre:

Belle Valle, Liverpool, 1 Besford Road, L25 2RD

Whitsun, Thursday, 2 June: 7 am to 10 pm

Platinum Jubilee, Friday, 3 June: 7 am to 10 pm

Saturday, 4 June: 7 am to 10 pm

Sunday, 5 June: 10 am to 4 pm

To check the operating times of your local Morrison’s store in Liverpool, please visit the store finder.

Tesco

This is an example of one of the Tesco supermarkets in Liverpool City Centre:

Superstore, Liverpool, 46 Hanover Street, L1 4AF

Whitsun, Thursday, 2 June: 7 am to 8 pm

Platinum Jubilee, Friday, 3 June: 7 am to 8 pm

Saturday, 4 June: 7 am to 10 pm

Sunday, 5 June: 11 am to 5 pm