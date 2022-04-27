Each of the eight main UK supermarkets are set to operate at different opening hours throughout Liverpool during the three-day May bank holiday weekend.

As with a large majority of bank holidays, supermarkets decide to operate at different opening and closing times as a way to accommodate their staff’s need to join the rest of the country for a much-needed break from work.

This is expected to be the case when May bank holiday weekend rolls around, and it is fast approaching.

When is the May bank holiday weekend?

May bank holiday weekend is set to start this Friday (29 April).

It will conclude on May Day which takes place in the UK every year on May 1 or the first Monday of the month.

In 2022, May Day falls on Monday, 2 May 2022.

What time are supermarkets open in Liverpool over May bank holiday weekend?

This is what times the major UK supermarkets are open on Monday 2 May.

All of the eight main supermarkets have decided to alter their opening times in and around Liverpool for May bank holiday weekend.

Generally, it seems that the only day affected is May Day (2 May).

Shoppers are advised to check the operating hours of their local supermarkets before heading out for their weekly round of grocery shopping.

Here is a list of the general nationwide opening times for the eight major UK supermarkets, including some local Liverpool examples too.

Co-op

Here are the general operating hours of Co-op stores across the UK:

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 7 am to 10 pm

This is an example of the opening and closing times at one of the Co-op supermarkets in Liverpool City Centre:

Leece Street, Liverpool - 21-23 Leece Street, L1 2TR

Monday 2 May (May Day): 7 am to 10 pm

To check the opening times of your local Co-op store, please visit the store finder .

Waitrose

Here are the general operating hours of Waitrose stores across the UK:

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 8 am to 6 pm

This is an example of the opening and closing times at one of the Waitrose supermarkets nearest to Liverpool City Centre:

Three Tuns Lane, Liverpool - Formby, L37 4AJ

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 8 am to 8 pm

To check the opening times of your local Waitrose store, please visit the store finder .

Sainsbury’s

Here are the general operating hours of Sainsbury’s stores across the UK:

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 8 am to 8 pm

This is an example of the operating hours of a Sainsbury’s store in Liverpool:

Homer Street, Liverpool, 26 Jennifer Avenue, L5 3LQ

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 8 am to 8 pm

To check the opening times of your local Sainsbury’s store, please visit the store finder.

Asda

Supermarkets across the UK will have different opening hours this weekend

Here are the general operating hours of Asda stores across the UK:

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 10 am to 5 pm

This is an example of the operating hours of an Asda supermarket in Liverpool City Centre:

Breck Road, Liverpool, L6 5DR

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 8 am to 8 pm

To check the opening times of your local Asda store, please visit the store finder .

Lidl

Lidl is looking for locations for new stores. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Here are the general operating hours of Lidl stores across the UK:

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 8 am to 8 pm

This is an example of the operating hours of a Lidl store in Liverpool:

Edge Lane, Liverpool, Fairfield, L79NF

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 8 am 8 pm

To check the opening times of your local Lidl store, please visit the store finder .

Aldi

Here are the general operating hours of Aldi stores across the UK:

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 8 am to 8 pm

This is an example of the opening and closing times of an Aldi store in Liverpool:

St John’s Centre, Liverpool, Unit 74/75, L1 1LS

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 8 am to 8 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Aldi store, please check the store finder .

Morrison’s

Here are the general operating hours of Morrison’s stores across the UK:

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 7 am to 8 pm

This is an example of one of the Morrison’s stores in Liverpool City Centre:

Belle Vale, Liverpool, 1 Besford Road, L25 2RD

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 7 am to 8 pm

To check the operating times of your local Morrison’s store, please visit the store finder .

Tesco

Tesco is one of several supermarket chains which will have varied opening times this bank holiday weekend

Here are the general operating hours of Tesco stores across the UK:

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 8 am to 6 pm (Superstores) and 7 am to 11 pm (Express Stores)

This is an example of one of the Tesco supermarkets in Liverpool City Centre:

Superstore, Liverpool, 46 Hanover Street, L1 4AF

Monday, 2 May (May Day): 8 am to 6 pm