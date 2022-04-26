Liverpool City Council is not holding an election in 2022.

Make sure your ballots are ready as local council elections across the Liverpool region are about to get underway.

Local elections are important avenues for residents to make their voices heard and count when it comes to local issues and how they want them to be managed.

Albert Dock and Salthouse House Dock. Image: shaunjeffers - stock.adobe.com

Across Liverpool City Region, the election at Wirral Council is set to be the key battleground, with the local authority having no majority despite currently being held by Labour.

So who are the candidates running at each election? Here is everything you need to know.

When are the local elections?

Polling stations will open on Thursday, 5 May.

You can issue your vote from 7 am to 10 pm.

Votes will be counted and the declaration of the results will take place on Friday, 6 May.

How do I register to vote?

In order to make your voice heard at the local elections across the Liverpool region this year, you must be registered.

You could register online via the official government website , but the deadline to register has now passed (Thursday, 14 April).

If you are unable to vote in-person at a polling station, you can vote by post or proxy - the deadline to register for both being Tuesday, 19 April at 5 pm.

Which candidates are standing at the local council elections across Liverpool City Region?

Stock ballot box image

Here is a full list of all candidates standing for seats at local elections across Liverpool City Region:

Wirral Council

Bebington

Brenda Joyce Ashton - Labour Party

Judith Deborah Grier - The Green Party

Nicola Jane Oakley - The Conservative Party

Robert Noel Thompson - Liberal Democrats

Bidston & St James

Jayne Clough - The Green Party

Liz Grey - Labour Party

Mike Parsons - Liberal Democrats

Tina McDonnell - The Conservative Party

Birkenhead & Tranmere (Two Councillors to be elected)

Amanda Onwuemene - The Green Party

Colin Young - The Conservative Party

Edward Peter Smith - Liberal Democrats

Mike Clements - The Conservative Party

Pat Cleary - The Green Party

Paul Charles Jobson - Labour Party

Ross Alexander Campbell - Liberal Democrats

Tony Murphy - Labour Party

Bromborough

Edward John Lamb - The Green Party

Graham Davies - The Conservative Party

Sue Percy - Labour Party

Vicky Downie - Liberal Democrats

Clatterbridge

Christopher Raymond - Liberal Democrats

Jim McGinley - The Green Party

Mary Jordan - The Conservative Party

Thomas Laing - Labour Party

Claughton

Andy Hodson - The Conservative Party

Gary Bergin - For Britain

Gillian Wood - Labour Party

Liz Heydon - The Green Party

Robert Evans - Liberal Democrats

Eastham

Christopher Carubia - Liberal Democrats

Denise Crossley-Williams - The Conservative Party

Nicole Williams - Labour Party

Percy Hogg - The Green Party

Greasby, Frankby and Irby

Cathy Page - The Green Party

Gail Jenkinson - Labour Party

Michael Redfern - Liberal Democrats

Tracy Elzeiny - The Conservative Party

Heswall

Ann Ainsworth - Labour Party

Barbara Burton - The Green Party

Lucy Johnson - Liberal Democrats

Paul Connolly - The Conservative Party

Hoylake and Meols

Alix Cockcroft - The Green Party

Tony Cox - The Conservative Party

John Ellis - Independent

Peter Reisdorf - Liberal Democrats

David Sindall - Labour Party

Leasowe and Moreton East

Debbie Caplin - The Conservative Party

Angie Davies - Labour Party

Chase Newton - Liberal Democrats

Hannah Rapley - The Green Party

Liscard

Francis Doyle - Liberal Democrats

Jane Owens - The Conservative Party

Perle Sheldricks - The Green Party

Janette Williamson - Labour Party

Moreton West and Saughall Massie

Hilary Cullen - The Green Party

James Laing - Labour Party

Christopher Teggin - Liberal Democrats

Vida Wilson - The Conservative Party

New Brighton

Adam Keenan - Liberal Democrats

Darren May - The Conservative Party

Sue Powell-Wilde - Labour Party

Cynthia Stonall - The Green Party

Oxton

Allan Brame - Lib Dem

Philip Griffiths - UKIP

Rachel Heydon - Green

Susan Mahoney - Labour

Philip Merry - Conservative

Pensby and Thingwall

Allen Burton - Green Party

Leah Fraser - Conservative

Finlay Gordon - Labour

Phil Waterfield - Lib Dem

Prenton

Naomi Graham - Green Party

William Harland - Conservative

Julienne McGeough - Labour

David Tyrrell - Lib Dem

Rock Ferry

Chris Davies - Labour

Stephen Davies - Independent

Craig McDonald - Green Party

Simon Mendies - Conservative

Tom Sutton - Lib Dem

Seacombe

Bobby Cartwright - Conservative

John Hoey - Labour

Anthony Morris Lib Dem

Rae Voller - Green

Upton

Stephen Bennett - Labour

Lily Clough - Green

Alan Davies -Lib Dem

David Fairbairn - Conservative

Wallasey

Andrew Bennett - Labour

John Codling - Lib Dem

Moira Gommon - Green

Lesley Rennie - Conservative

West Kirby & Thurstaston

Jeff Green - The Conservative Party

John Mullins - Liberal Democrats

Lawrence Monk - Northern Independance Party

Louise Ann Reecejones - Labour and Co-operative Party

Yvonne McGinley - The Green Party

St. Helen’s

Billinge and Seneley Green

Colin Richard Betts (Independent)

Gareth William Cross (Labour)

Denise Anne Gibney (Conservatives)

Dennis McDonnell (Labour)

Sue Murphy (Labour)

Peter Peers (Independent)

Malcolm James Webster (Independent)

Blackbrook

Anthony James Burns (Labour)

Melanie Ann Marie Lee (Conservatives)

Linda Lovina Maloney (Labour)

Paul McQuade (Labour)

Jessica Northey (Green)

Emma Carolyn van der Burg (Green)

Bold and Lea Green

David Edward Hawley (Green)

Jim Housley (Labour)

Allen John Makin (Green)

Charlie Preston (Labour)

Lisa Preston (Labour)

Glen Roger Richards (Green)

Barbara Evelyn Woodcock (Conservative)

Eccleston

Mackenzie France (Conservative)

Michael Haw (Liberal Democrat)

Glyn Robert Jones (Labour)

Geoff Pearl (Liberal Democrat)

Teresa Veronica Sims (Liberal Democrat)

Haydock

Matthew Peter Butterworth (Labour)

Judith Margaret Collins (Conservative)

Paul Robert Hooton (Green)

Paul Joseph Pritchard (Labour)

Amy Louise Sample (Labour)

Janet Ann Sheldon (Green)

David Ian van der Burg (Green)

Moss Bank

Zeena Iysha Begum (Labour)

Tracy Paula Dickinson (Labour)

Margaret Hilda Harvey (Conservative)

David Kent (Liberal Democrat)

Jane Patricia Kent (Liberal Democrat)

Trisha Long (Labour)

Paul John Wilcock (Independent)

Newton-le-Willows East

Jeanie Bell (Labour)

Lisa Cunliffe (Conservative)

Seve Gomez-Aspron (Labour)

Keith Anthony Laird (Labour)

David James Smith (Liberal Democrat)

Newton-le-Willows West

Dave Banks (Labour)

Jeanette Susan Banks (Labour)

Karl Lionel Collier (Independent)

Andy Davidson (Labour)

Allan Albert Dockerty (Conservative)

Terry Maguire (Independent)

Craig Colin Alexander Smith (Independent)

Parr

Andy Bowden (Labour)

Kate Groucutt (Labour)

Bisi Osundeko (Labour)

Madeleine Patricia Wilcock (Conservative)

Peasley Cross and Fingerpost:

Iris Brown (Conservative)

Alison Jill Donnelly (Green)

Damien Patrick O’Connor (Labour)

Rainford

John Case (Conservative)

Anne Linda Mussell (Conservative)

John Francis Tabern (Labour)

Rainhill

Emma Davies (Labour)

Donna Greaves (Independent)

Barrie Grunewald (Labour)

Ken Rustidge (Labour)

Henry Spriggs (Conservative)

Kate Elizabeth Stevenson (Independent)

James Stephen Tasker (Independent)

St Helens Town Centre

Nancy Ashcroft (Conservative)

Anne Helen McCormack (Labour)

Terence Matthew Oakes (For Britain Movement)

Michelle Elaine Sweeney (Labour)

Sutton North West

Niall Peter Andrew Campbell (Labour)

John William Hodkinson (Labour)

David Leslie Skeech (Conservative)

Francis Joseph Williams (Green)

Sutton South East

Deepak Shatrugan Gupta (Conservative)

Anthony Albert Johnson (Labour)

Janet Elizabeth Johnson (Labour)

Brian Thomas Spencer (Liberal Democrat)

Thatto Heath

Nova Louise Charlton (Labour)

Robyn Olivia Hattersley (Labour)

Richard McCauley (Labour)

Samantha Ann Pearson Peet (Conservative)

Terence Stephen Price (Green)

West Park

Richard Barton (Conservative)

Martin James Bond (Labour)

Derek Paul Long (Labour)

Marlene Mary Quinn (Labour)

Windle

David Edward Baines (Labour)

Lynn Susan Clarke (Labour)

John Philip Cunliffe (Conservative)

Andrew William Donnelly (Green)

Mancyia Uddin (Labour)

Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cherryfield Ward

Les Connor (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

David Mark Lonergan (Labour)

Halewood North

Suzanne Carole Harvey (Independent)

Terry Powell (Labour)

Halewood South

Joanne Christine Harvey (Independent)

Clare Louise Rose (Labour)

Northwood

Harry Langford Bell (Labour)

Neil John Dunne (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Matthew David Kirwan (Green Party)

Page Moss

Robert Austin (Labour and Co-operative Party)

John Douglas Carine (Green Party)

Prescot North

Thomas Grierson (Labour)

Aaron Waters (Conservative)

Frances Elizabeth Wynn (Lib Dem)

Prescot South

Carl Robert Cross (Conservative)

Dena Elizabeth Fairclough (Labour)

Kai Anthony Taylor (Green Party)

Roby

Kevin Paul Bannon (Labour)

Paul Woodruff (Green Party)

Shevington

Jen Bamber (Independent)

David Paul Davis (Conservative)

Christine Joanne Marie Dillon (For Britain)

Tommy Rowe (Labour)

St Gabriels

Tracy Diane Agger (Labour)

Cath Golding (Green Party)

St Michaels

Tony Ely (Labour)

Thomas Gerard Large (Green Party)

James Lim Madine (Lib Dem)

Stockbridge

Dennis John Baum (Labour)

James Brian Taylor (Green Party)

Swanside

Colin Dever (Labour)

Will Finnan (Conservative)

Graham Charles Golding (Green Party)

Whiston and Cronton

Denise Allen (Labour)

Sandra Elaine Gaffney (Green Party)

Whitefield Ward

Steve Guy (Independent)

Louise Margent Harbour (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Halton Borough Council

Appleton

Duncan James Robert Harper (Conservative)

Angela Teeling (Labour)

Bankfield

Laura Jane Bevan (Labour)

David James Dorian (Halton)

Keith David McCann (Independent)

Beechwood and Heath

Rhona Margaret Bentley (Independent)

Craig Butcher (Labour)

Danny Clarke (Conservative and Unionist)

Gareth Charles Stockton (Lib Dem)

Birchfield

Mike Fry (Labour)

Matthew Healey (Green Party)

John Robert Powell (Conservative)

Andrew Peter Teebay (Lib Dem)

Bridgewater

Dylan Anthony Eaton (Conservative)

Emma Louise Garner (Labour)

Suzanne Nicola Howard (Lib Dem)

Central and West Bank

Colleen Mary Harper (Conservative)

Noel Hutchinson (Labour)

Daresbury, Moore & Sandymoor

Sian Fiona Alexandra Davidson (Conservative)

Anna Christina Hutchinson (Labour)

Richard Stephen Kinchin (Green)

Ditton, Hale Village & Halebank

Philip Harper (Conservative)

Marie Wright (Labour)

Farnworth

Ann Elizabeth Dawson (Conservative)

Val Hill (Labour)

Grange

Mark David Dennett (Labour)

Jonathan Neil Howard (Lib Dem)

Halton Castle

Christopher Martin Carlin (Labour)

Iain James Ferguson (Green)

Peter Heatley (Conservative)

Darrin David Whyte (Independent)

Halton Lea

Ashlee Brown (Green)

Sandra Margarett Davidson (Conservative and Unionist)

Laura Hodge (Lib Dem)

Alan Archie Lowe (Labour)

Halton View

Louise Elizabeth Nolan (Labour)

Julie Powell (Conservative)

Highfield

Steve Dowdeswell (Independent)

Bob Gilligan (Labour)

James Robert Matthias (Conservative)

Hough Green

Phil Harris (Labour)

Tracey Claire Miller (Green Party)

Lyn Ruth Nguzo (Conservative)

Mersey and Weston

Daniel Baker (Conservative)

Norman Lee Plumpton-Walsh (Labour)

Linda Redhead (Lib Dem)

Jill Rowe (Independent)

Norton North

Gary Paul Cargill (Green Party)

Peter Davidson (Conservative)

Diane Marie Inch (Lib Dem)

Geoffrey Michael Logan (Labour)

Graham John Porter (Independent)

Norton South and Preston Brook

Adam Burnett (Conservative)

Miriam Lorraine Hodge (Lib Dem)

Martha Lloyd Jones (Labour)

Craig Michael Wyna (Independent)

Sefton Council

Ainsdale Ward

Tony Brough (Conservative)

Lesley Delves (Lib Dem)

Janet Harrison (Labour)

Laurence George Rankin (Green Party)

Birkdale

Ian Malcolm Brodie Brown (Lib Dem)

David William Collins (Green Party)

Lee Anthony Durkin (Conservative)

Daniel Gordon Mckee (Labour)

Blundellsands

Harry Bliss (Conservative)

Natasha Olivia Carlin (Labour)

Brian Frederick Dunning (Lib Dem)

Cambridge

Carla Fox (Green Party)

Mike Morris (Conservative)

Michael Robert Sammon (Lib Dem)

Ian Upton (Labour)

Church

John Graham Campbell (Conservative)

Neil Anthony Doolin (Green Party)

Daren Veidman (Labour)

Derby

John McDonald (Independent)

Daniel Paul Nuttall (Conservative)

Brenda O’Brien (Labour)

Dukes

Jo Barton (Lib Dem)

Laura Louise Lunn-Bates (Labour)

Trevor James Vaughan (Labour)

Ron Watson (Conservative)

Ford

Elizabeth Claire Dowd (Labour)

Chris Doyle

Chris Haws (Workers Party)

Margaret Middleton (Conservative)

Harington

Aimee Louise Brodie (Formby Action Group)

Denise Dutton (Conservative)

Annie Gorski (Lib Dem)

Carol Ann Richards (Labour)

Michael James Walsh (Green Party)

Kew

Janis Mary Blackburne (Labour)

Vic Foulds (Lib Dem)

Laura Louise Lunn-Bates (Labour)

Laura Elizabeth Nuttall (Conservative)

Linacre

Lynne Margaret Bold (Conservative)

Lisa Ford (Independent)

Gordon Friel (Labour)

Litherland

Molli Louise Patricia Cooke (Independent)

Billie Jo Gibson (Northern Independance Party)

John Kelly (Labour)

Stephen Witham (Conservative)

Manor

Janice Blanchard (Conservative)

John Philip Robson Gibson (Lib Dem)

James Stephen McGinnity (Labour)

James David O’Keefe (Green Party)

Meols

Thomas Andrew De Freitas (Conservative)

Pauline Ann Hesketh (Green Party)

Stephen James Jowett (Labour)

Gareth Lloyd-Johnson (Lib Dem)

Molyneux

Marcus Julian Romaine Bleasdale (Conservative)

Danny Burns (Labour)

Tony Carr (Independent)

Netherton and Orrel

Andrew Joseph Burgess (Conservative)

Ian Ralph Maher (Labour)

John Philip Rice (Independent)

Norwood

Mhairi McLeod Johnstone Doyle (Labour)

David Andrew McIntosh (Green Party)

Pam Teesdale (Conservative)

Stuart Brian Williams (Lib Dem)

Park

June Burns (Labour)

Roy Greason (Green Party)

Kenneth Michael Hughes

Daniel Sims (Conservative)

Neil Spencer

Ravenmeols

Alison Moira Gibbon (Green Party)

Nina Samantha Killen (Labour)

Bob McCann (Formby Action Group)

Michael James Shaw (Conservative)

Sudell

Emily Baker (Lib Dem)

Judy Hardman (Labour)

Thomas Henry Hughes

Paul Francis McCord (Workers Party)

Yvonne Sayers (Independent)

Morgan Walton (Conservative)

Victoria