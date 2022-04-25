Yet another bank holiday weekend is around the corner, but what will the weather be like in Liverpool for May Day 2022?

People across the country are looking ahead to yet another four-day weekend, with the recent Easter bank holiday around one week in the rearview mirror.

Liverpudlians will be wishing for the arrival of warm summer weather when May comes around as they look to plan a spring walk, or a number of the activities available in and around Liverpool.

With May Day bank holiday weekend fast approaching, what will the weather be like in Liverpool?

When is May Day bank holiday?

May Day is usually celebrated on 1 May or the first Monday of May.

In 2022, May Day bank holiday falls on Monday, 2 May.

What is May Day and why do we have it?

May Day is a public holiday that is celebrated in a number of regions.

Dating as far back as Roman times in the second century AD, it had long been an ancient festival that marked the first day of summer.

People would come together and celebrate, with celebrations consisting of singing, dancing, and lots and lots of cake.

It is celebrated in a number of European cultures, such as Belgium where it is known as ‘Labour Day’, ‘Spring Day’ in Estonia, or considered a holiday of love throughout Czech Republic.

Traditionally in England and across the UK, people would dance around a maypole and May Day rites include crowning a May Queen.

What is the Met Office weather forecast for May Day bank holiday weekend?

The Met Office has issued the following weather forecast for May Day bank holiday weekend in Liverpool (Merseyside):

Friday, 29 April

May Day bank holiday weekend is set for a dismal and dull start as Friday is expected to be largely cloudy and mild.

Starting chilly early in the day with lows of 8℃, it is not expected to get much warmer later in the day as experts forecast highs of 13℃.

There is a low chance of sunny intervals at some point in the day, but this is not guaranteed.

Saturday, 30 April

The dull start for May Day bank holiday weekend is expected to continue, with experts forecasting an overcast and cloudy Saturday.

Mild temperatures that begin at chillier levels earlier in the day with lows of 8℃ from 4 am to 8 am, it gets slightly warmer heading into the afternoon with highs of 13℃ between 1 pm to 9 pm.

Skies will be full of grey clouds, with fellow weather experts AccuWeather predicting as much as 94% sky coverage throughout the day.

Sunday, 1 May

The weather is predicted to improve as the month of May arrives, but still expect cloudy skies with brief appearances of sunshine.

It is expected to remain nothing but cloudy and mild with highs of 10℃ between 1 am to 4 pm, but there will be sunny intervals at 7 pm.

However, the hot temperatures that have long been associated with the summer month of May will not stay true for today, with lows of 9℃.

Monday, 2 May

The sun is expected to once again make an appearance on the Monday of May Day bank holiday weekend, but cloudy skies will remain.

However, despite there being just 50% sky coverage and periods of brief sunshine throughout the day, the night time is expected to be nothing but overcast.

Mild temperatures also continue with highs of 14℃ and chillier lows of 7℃.

What is the Met Office long-range weather forecast?

The Met Office has issued the following long-range weather forecast for the UK from Friday, 29 April to Sunday, 8 May:

“The start of this period is most likely to be dry with variable clouds and some clear and sunny spells,” the forecast reads.

“Frosty mornings possible after colder nights for inland and rural areas. Most areas remain dry, but showers are possible in the north, and far south.

“Likely to be breezy in the southwest, and the south at times. The start of May could turn unsettled with the risk of some cooler air arriving from the north.

“Most places remain dry, but a few showers are likely at times particularly for the north and east, where they could be heavy.