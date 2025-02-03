Discover what it's like to stay in a £24 hotel in Liverpool, just steps away from Anfield stadium.

Liverpool-based content creator, Zac Jones, is known for his ‘honest hotel reviews’ and films himself spending the night in some of the worst-rated or cheapest hotels across the city and beyond.

In his latest video, Jones paid just £24 to stay in the Anfield Rooms on Breck Road for one night. Ideally located within walking distance of Anfield stadium, the new guesthouse was ‘designed for Liverpool fans’ and is family-run.

It offers an in-house cafe, rooms of various sizes, complimentary Wi-Fi, a Liverpool Airport taxi service and LFC hospitality packages. But, getting the keys is an unique experience.

The TikTok star revealed he had to collect the keys to his room from the corner shop next door - which is certainly one of the strangest hotel receptions we’ve ever seen. After being given the keys to room number four, he headed to a bright red door and stepped inside.

Jones described his room as “pretty tiny” but said, “there’s not much to complain about”. The room featured grey wood-style flooring, which Jones noted that like he liked, as well as a single bed, storage, a chair, heater and amenities for making tea and coffee.

He commented that it wasn’t the cleanest or the dirtiest place he’d ever stayed, with his only real criticisms being the small “prison” mirror stuck to the wall and a hair on the spare pillow. Speaking to his followers, Jones said: “It’s very basic, very budget but, £24 in Anfield, coming over as a single tourist I’d highly recommend it.”

Summing up his experience in an Instagram post, Jones said: “You know what, for the price I’d say it’s worth it. Get your head down on a budget and enjoy the city.”

The Anfield Rooms can be found at 49 Breck Road, Liverpool L4 2QS.