In the event of railway worker strikes across Network Rail, only 20% of trains will run - so how will Liverpool routes be affected? Here is everything you need to know.

Railway workers announced imminent strike action on Wednesday, 25 May 2022.

Set to bring a halt to 80% of the train lines across the country, the potential disruption caused could be huge.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only one in five trains running in the UK, LiverpoolWorld took a look at what routes to or from Liverpool could be adversely affected by the strike action.

Here is everything you need to know, such as when it is expected to take place, why workers are going on strike and some of the Livepudlian routes impacted.

Why are railway workers striking?

Railway strikers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of striking across Network Rail and 15 train operating companies.

With a turnout of 71%, 89% voted in favour of strike action.

The aim of the planned action is to demand talks with officials at Network Rail to settle the railway workers dispute over pay, jobs as well as health and safety.

In a statement issued on the Railway, Maritime and Transport Workers Union page (RMT), general secretary Mick Lynch said the following: “Today’s overwhelming endorsement by railway workers is a vindication of the union’s approach and sends a clear message that members want a decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies.

“Our NEC will now meet to discuss a timetable for strike action from mid-June, but we sincerely hope ministers will encourage the employers to return to the negotiating table and hammer out a reasonable settlement with the RMT."

When is it expected to take place?

The new trains that Liverpool City region has funded for the Merseyrail.

By law, trade unions must give an employer a minimum of 14-days notice of any industrial action.

Therefore, the earliest possible date that the train strikes could take place from is Wednesday, 8 June 2022.

The RMT have previously stated that the National Executive Committee will now meet to discuss a time frame for strike action from the middle of June.

This article will be updated when the official date has been announced.

What rail companies have been affected across the UK?

In total, 15 train operating companies will be adversely affected by the planned strike action by railway workers.

Those whose RMT members have voted in favour of striking come from:

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

GWR

LNER

Northern

Southeastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Which Liverpool train routes will be affected?

Out of the railway companies that are set to be impacted by the planned strike action, three run routes in and around the Liverpool area.

Avanti Westcoast, Northern Rail and TransPennine Express will all be affected.

Here are the routes that will be affected by the train strike action:

Avanti Westcoast

Avanti Westcoast’s direct line from Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston will be impacted by the strike.

All of the stops along the way will also be affected: these are: Runcorn, Crewe, Stafford, Lichfield Trent Valley, Tamworth, Nuneaton, Rugby, Northampton, Milton Keynes Central and Watford.

For more information, visit the railway’s official route map .

Northern Rail

Northern Rail runs various trains from Liverpool Lime Tree, Liverpool Central and Liverpool South Parkway - all of which will be negatively impacted by strike action.

Stops for these include the likes of: Manchester, Widnes, Wigan, Roby, Newton-for-Hyde, St. Helen’s and numerous others.

For a more detailed look at the Northern Rail roadmap, visit the official website and download the PDF.

TransPennine Express

TransPennine Express is often used by Liverpudlians for trips across a number of the biggest cities across the UK; all of which will be affected by strike action.

Stops for journeys such as from Liverpool Lime Street to Newcastle include: Manchester Victoria, Huddersfield, Leeds, York, Northallerton, Darlington, Durham and various others.