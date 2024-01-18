People are booking early and looking for value for money for their summer getaways.

With reports showing that people are more eager than ever to get their annual summer holidays locked in, we've been at Liverpool John Lennon Airport to find out where Scousers are jetting off to this year.

Robin Tudor, Head of PR at Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: "Certainly the places we see year in and year out are Mediterranean sun spots; Majorca, Alicante. A little bit further afield, Dalaman over in Turkey is getting more and more popular, you can get very good value for money holidays over in Turkey these days. Tenerife and Lanzarote over in the Canaries are also very popular traditional sun spots, which families in particular really enjoy flying to."

Having topped the latest 2023 Which? UK Airport survey in recognition of its high levels of customer satisfaction, they have been focusing on helping to make air travel accessible to all. They have now opened a sensory space in the departure lounge. It took over £35,000 to develop and offers a calming space for children and adults with autism and other special needs to acclimatise before they fly.

Back in May 2023, Jet2 announced they would launch flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The airline and tour operator has put 20 sunshine destinations on sale for summer 2024, operating up to 54 weekly flights to destinations including Greece, Madeira and Cyprus.

Robin said: "City breaks are really important for us. It’s that year-round traffic, not just summer. Places like Amsterdam, Budapest, Krakow over in Poland is a really beautiful city that people are taking advantage of. Nice down in the south of France is a bit more seasonal but again, there’s some great things to do and when you get the weather down there you can have a fantastic time."

Barrhead Travel Liverpool has put together their predictions for the 2024 holidays. With people still dealing with the cost-of-living crisis, they said value for money remains a top priority. All-inclusive is making up more than one in four new bookings for 2024 as people look to budget in advance and spend less when away. Cruise holidays will also be high on the list for travellers who are looking to visit multiple destinations in one go.