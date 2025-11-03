These 16 adorable puppies and dogs are just a handful of the lovely canines currently being housed at Dogs Trust’s Merseyside centre - and they are hoping to find a loving forever family.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has over 50 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make a rescue animal’s dream come true?
Take a look below at 16 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s adorable residents who are searching for a family and home to call their own this autumn. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Tracker - Pointer
Four year old Tracker is in need of an active family who can help him to learn the basics and give him all of the outlets that a young pointer needs! Tracker can live with children aged 16 and over. Tracker does need to be an only dog but can socialise once out and about on his walks. His new family should be prepared to spend time settling him in and will need his leaving hours built up once settled. Tracker is house trained. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Lola - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross
Lola is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Lola is very under socialised and needs a home free from other pets and children under the age of 12. She is house trained but may need a refresher after a short stay in kennels. She's also going to need all of her basic training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Trixie - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross
Trixie is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy. Trixie is very under socialised and needs a home free from other pets and children under the age of 12. She is house trained but may need a refresher after a short stay in kennels. She's also going to need all of her basic training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Bruno - Labrador Retriever
Bruno is a Labrador Retriever. He is house trained and could be left for around 3-4 hours once settled. He will need to be the only pet in the home but could live with children over the age of 12. Bruno is extremely over weight and will need his new family to be committed to helping him on a weight loss journey to help with his general health. Bruno has some stiffness in his joints that may require pain relief in the future, however his current weight is not helping matters. He also has an ear infection that may require ongoing treatment. | Dogs Trust Merseyside