The mainly full-time jobs are available at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in preparation for the busy summer season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost two hundred job positions are available at Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) ahead of the busy summer season.

Expected to be the airport's busiest summer since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the arrival of Jet2.com and Jet2Holidays from late March 2024 will see an estimated 500,000 additional passengers travel to twenty sunshine destinations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In preparation, an Airport Recruitment Day will be held this January, to ensure the airport remains the UK's Best Airport. Complimentary parking will be available for those travelling to the event by car.

A total of 192 jobs are available with a number of companies, including Jet2.com, Wilson James, SSP, ABM and retailers such as Boots and duty free shop operator Dufry.

Positions available at Liverpool Airport

The following companies, all based at the Airport are looking to take on new staff:

Jet2.com – airline, with 24 vacancies for aircraft dispatch, front of house supervisor and sales desk/baggage tracing roles.

– airline, with 24 vacancies for aircraft dispatch, front of house supervisor and sales desk/baggage tracing roles. Wilson James – aviation security provider, with 40 vacancies for aviation security officers.

– aviation security provider, with 40 vacancies for aviation security officers. SSP - the main operator of various food and drink facilities at the airport including Starbucks, Burger King, Upper Crust and The Kissing Gate, with 32 vacancies available for team members, team leaders, kitchen assistants and waitering staff working across the site.

- the main operator of various food and drink facilities at the airport including Starbucks, Burger King, Upper Crust and The Kissing Gate, with 32 vacancies available for team members, team leaders, kitchen assistants and waitering staff working across the site. Dufry - World Duty Free – retailer operating the duty free shop with seven vacancies for full time and seven part time customer service advisors.

– retailer operating the duty free shop with seven vacancies for full time and seven part time customer service advisors. Team Spirits (working alongside World Duty Free) – 10 full time and 10 part time vacancies for customer services agents in the duty free retail unit.

– 10 full time and 10 part time vacancies for customer services agents in the duty free retail unit. Boots - the UK’s leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer, with seven full time and six part time vacancies for customer advisors.

- the UK’s leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer, with seven full time and six part time vacancies for customer advisors. ABM - passenger assistance provider for people with disabilities, with four full time vacancies for ambi-lift vehicle drivers, supervisor, contracts manager and six part time vacancies for passenger service agents.

- passenger assistance provider for people with disabilities, with four full time vacancies for ambi-lift vehicle drivers, supervisor, contracts manager and six part time vacancies for passenger service agents. Frankie & Bennies – restaurant operator with 33 vacancies including chef roles, kitchen, bar staff and serving roles.

– restaurant operator with 33 vacancies including chef roles, kitchen, bar staff and serving roles. Greggs – food outlet with five vacancies for team members and a supervisor.

How to apply for jobs at Liverpool Airport

The Airport Recruitment Day will be held on Thursday, January 11 from 10.00am until 4.00pm in the terminal building, with a host of employers on hand. No appointments are required to attend.