When and where Jet2 will fly new routes from Liverpool Airport in 2024
Jet2 will operate 54 weekly flights out of Liverpool from March 2024.
Airline and tour operator Jet2 will launch its new service from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) this year, providing a host of new destinations for travellers in 2024.
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays agreed a deal in May last year to operate 54 weekly flights out of Liverpool from March next year, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week.
The very first flight will take off for Tenerife in under three months time, on 28 March. There will be 20 sunshine destinations on sale during the company's first summer of operations at LJLA, including six that are exclusive.
Since the initial deal was struck, there has been a huge response from customers and Jet2 have since announced an even bigger programme for summer 2025, with additional aircraft planned for Liverpool Airport.
In their first summer of operations, a fleet of four Liverpool-based aircraft will fly customers to destinations across Mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus . The programme includes six exclusive summer routes to Gran Canaria, Menorca, Rhodes, Zante, Madeira, and Bourgas (Bulgaria).
Liverpool John Lennon Airport was named the best airport in the UK by travellers in 2023 and earned Which? Recommended Provider status for the second consecutive year. Passengers flying LJLA faced average security queue times of just 12 minutes last summer and more on time departures than most other UK airports.
Jet2 flights and destinations from Liverpool Airport for summer 2024
Mainland Spain
- Alicante – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)
Canary Islands
- Fuerteventura – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Saturday)
- Gran Canaria - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) – exclusive route
- Lanzarote – up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)
- Tenerife – up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
Balearic Islands
- Ibiza – up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday)
- Majorca – up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Menorca – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive route
Portugal
- Faro – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Madeira – weekly Monday services - exclusive route
Greece
- Corfu – up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)
- Crete (Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)
- Kos – weekly Friday services
- Rhodes – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) – exclusive route
- Zante - weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route
Cyprus
Paphos – weekly Wednesday services
Turkey
- Antalya – up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday)
- Dalaman – up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday)
- Bodrum - up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday)
- Bourgas – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - exclusive route