When and where Jet2 will fly new routes from Liverpool Airport in 2024

Jet2 will operate 54 weekly flights out of Liverpool from March 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Airline and tour operator Jet2 will launch its new service from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) this year, providing a host of new destinations for travellers in 2024.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays agreed a deal in May last year to operate 54 weekly flights out of Liverpool from March next year, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The very first flight will take off for Tenerife in under three months time, on 28 March. There will be 20 sunshine destinations on sale during the company's first summer of operations at LJLA, including six that are exclusive.

Since the initial deal was struck, there has been a huge response from customers and Jet2 have since announced an even bigger programme for summer 2025, with additional aircraft planned for Liverpool Airport.

In their first summer of operations, a fleet of four Liverpool-based aircraft will fly customers to destinations across Mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus . The programme includes six exclusive summer routes to Gran Canaria, Menorca, Rhodes, Zante, Madeira, and Bourgas (Bulgaria).

Liverpool John Lennon Airport was named the best airport in the UK by travellers in 2023 and earned Which? Recommended Provider status for the second consecutive year. Passengers flying LJLA faced average security queue times of just 12 minutes last summer and more on time departures than most other UK airports.

Jet2 flights and destinations from Liverpool Airport for summer 2024

Mainland Spain



Alicante – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

Canary Islands



Fuerteventura – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Saturday)



Gran Canaria - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) – exclusive route



Lanzarote – up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)



Tenerife – up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Balearic Islands



Ibiza – up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday)



Majorca – up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)



Menorca – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive route

Portugal



Faro – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)



Madeira – weekly Monday services - exclusive route

Greece

Corfu – up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)



Crete (Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)



Kos – weekly Friday services



Rhodes – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) – exclusive route



Zante - weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route

Cyprus​

Paphos – weekly Wednesday services

Turkey



Antalya – up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday)



Dalaman – up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday)



Bodrum - up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday)