A former Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) campus is up for sale, five years after on-site teaching ended.

LJMU has appointed CBRE to bring the former IM Marsh campus location in Aigburth to market.

Situated off Barkhill Road, the 20-acre site is for sale as a development opportunity, with CBRE seeking offers until May 28, on either an unconditional or subject to planning basis.

The IM Marsh campus was used by the university until 2020, when teaching moved into the city centre in a bid to work more efficiently and sustainably.

IM Marsh Full Site. | Submitted

The overall brownfield site contains a range of buildings varying in age and architectural style which were used as teaching accommodation, halls of residences and indoor facilities along with a number of redundant playing pitches. The buildings, which include two with Grade II listed status, comprise a combined circa 213,000 sq ft.

Kieran McLaughlin, Senior Director, UK Development & Residential at CBRE, said; “The university vacated the site a number of years ago with no teaching or other student-facing activity at IM Marsh since 2020.

“The site has been secured throughout that time and the university has been actively engaged with the neighbourhood to keep local residents updated and informed. The release of the IM Marsh site will allow LJMU to invest further in developing student-facing services, specialist facilities and the continued maintenance of an extensive campus portfolio in the city centre.

“Land such as this is in high demand and we are looking forward to reviewing bids from interested parties seeking to bring this vacant site back into use to contribute to the local economy.”