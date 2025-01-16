Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular opticians, famed for their trendy frames and nods to Liverpool's iconic history, are closing their Bold Street store permanently.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amsterdam-based opticians and glasses store, Ace & Tate - which has sites across the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany and beyond - has been a staple on Liverpool’s Bold Street for a number of years, offering same-day glasses and a trendy range of frames.

With the stores’ graphic design inspired by the Liverpool’s maritime history and nods to the Fab Four's famous Yellow Submarine, Ace & Tate fit right into the popular independent business-filled street and had great customer reviews - with a 4.7 out of five star Google rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reviewers described the store as ‘absolutely amazing’ and ‘the best opticians experience ever’, but it has now been revealed that the iconic pink shop is permanently closing.

Ace & Tate

An email sent to customers on Thursday (January 16) said: “As of February 2, our Liverpool store will be permanently closing its doors. But don’t worry, our commitment to providing you eyewear remains unchanged.”

The brand said that all customers’ prescriptions will be ‘safely’ stored and that a full range of products will be available online. The email continued: “We appreciate your understanding and we apologise for any inconvenience this might have caused.”

Ace & Tate is the second Bold Street venue to announce its closure in the last week, with the much-loved Italian Club Fish restaurant announcing its immediate closure on Monday, January 13.