Lloyds Banking Group's decision to close its Liverpool Speke office has been criticised by Unite, which says it will have significant impacts on staff.

Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) has today (Wednesday, January 15) informed its workforce of the decision to close its large office in Liverpool.

The office, located in Speke, is a large contact centre dealing with fraud and customer services, and employs nearly 500 staff. A spokesperson for the banking group confirmed that the site will permanently close in 2025 but said there will be no job losses as a result.

They continued: “In line with our commitment to enhancing our property estate, we are creating fewer, better-equipped, modern and sustainable offices to suit the future of our business. As part of this, we are building hubs and communities in key locations across the UK to help deliver on our strategy.”

Unite has shared serious concerns for staff who do not wish or are unable to work from home, as well as opposing the suggestion that they will be now required to travel to Chester, branding the decision as “unacceptable”.

Unite national officer Dominic Hook said: “The proposed closure of the large Lloyds Banking Group centre in Liverpool Speke is a huge mistake. The impact on the hundreds of staff and the region will be significant and is wholly unnecessary.

“The impact of the longer commute to Chester for colleagues is huge. While some workers in Speke do currently work from home, a substantial number still do need to travel into the centre for work. The refusal of LBG to open an alternative Liverpool office is completely unjustified and damaging. Poor communication of the site closure has added insult to injury, with management telling staff of the decision by email.

“The loss of important jobs from Liverpool is a blow. Unite wants to see Lloyds Banking Group maintain its presence in the city and ensure that those who work in its Liverpool office continue to have a safe local facility to do their jobs.”

Lloyds Banking Group responded by saying that 80% of colleagues based in Speke are working remotely or will be working remotely when the building closes, with the remainder relocating to the Cawley House office in Chester. A spokesperson added: “We sought guidance from an external travel consultant to provide the most accurate information to our colleagues and ensure their commutes are as easy as possible.”