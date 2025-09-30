'Over the moon' - Merseyside theme park celebrates award win
Adventure Coast Southport is celebrating being named among the winners of this year’s UK Theme Park Awards.
The awards were decided through a combination of public votes and the verdicts of an expert judging panel. This year, a record 334,371 votes were cast across 22 categories, underlining the strength of public passion for theme parks and attractions.
The iconic site, formerly known as Southport Pleasureland, was crowned Bronze winner in the Best Seaside Park (North) category.
Owner Norman Wallis said: “We are over the moon to receive this Bronze award.
“To be acknowledged on a national stage is a tremendous honour, especially in such a competitive category.
“This is testament to our committed team, passionate ride operators, entertainers, landscapers, and all who make every day at Adventure Coast full of fun and magical memories,”
Now in its sixth year, the UK Theme Park Awards are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com in association with AttractionTickets.com. Spanning 22 categories from best new attraction to best marketing campaign, the awards have become a key annual celebration for the industry.