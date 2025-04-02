Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A temporary flight restriction zone, specifically affecting drones, will be imposed above Aintree during The Randox Grand National Festival 2025.

The airspace restriction will be in place between 7.00am on Thursday (April 3), and 7.00pm on Saturday (April 5), meaning it will be an offence for any unmanned aircraft to fly below 2,000 ft above sea level in the designated area (pictured), without the explicit permission of Merseyside Police.

Drone users flying inside the Restricted Airspace that have not been granted permission will be committing an offence and could be prosecuted as well as having their equipment seized and confiscated.

The airspace restrictions will have an impact on Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which refers to drones and their users – this does not affect commercial flights.

Drone pilots are also encouraged to check other sources of information such as NOTAM Info and Drone Safety Map, before flying.

Chief Inspector Iain Wyke, Grand National Festival Event Commander, said: “As always, our policing plans for the Grand National Festival are extensive and take into consideration land, sea and air.

“Specialist resources, made up of Merseyside Police officers and officers from regional and national teams, including air support, will be in place for the duration of the event and we are also working with partners including the local authority, other emergency services, and businesses in the community to ensure this is a safe and secure event.”

Anyone who wishes to seek consideration for the safe and appropriate flight of a drone in these areas must obtain permission from Merseyside Police by sending an email to: [email protected]. Full details of the restrictions are available on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website: Drones | UK Civil Aviation Authority.