When Anthropologie Liverpool will open as brand promises 'unique' store

Anthropologie has officially announced the opening of its very first store in the North West, located in the heart of Liverpool ONE.

The new Liverpool store on College Lane spans 7,000 square feet across one floor, with 5,000 square feet of trading space. It will offer customers an immersive retail experience, thoughtfully designed to reflect the creative spirit of both the brand and the city.

The site is located next to the store that had until last month been home to Beauty Bazaar.

The new store will feature home, accessories and clothing including Anthropologie’s own-label fashion collections, Maeve, Pilcro and Daily Practice - alongside a curated selection of popular womenswear brands.

Matt Hilgerman, Managing Director at Anthropologie International, said: “We’re excited to be bringing Anthropologie to Liverpool with our first standalone store in the North West.

“Creativity is at the heart of everything we do - from our product curation to the in-store experience - so opening in a city with such a rich cultural identity feels like a natural fit. We can’t wait to welcome the local community into our space!”

As part of its commitment to supporting local communities, the Liverpool store has created 18 new jobs across roles including Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Visual Coordinator, and Display Coordinator, bringing fresh opportunities to the area’s talented retail workforce.

In line with its creative ethos, Anthropologie will continue its tradition of partnering with local artists, makers, and creatives to collaborate on workshops, activations, and in-store events. Anthropologie says this local-first approach ensures each Anthropologie location “remains unique and deeply rooted in the community it serves”.

Opening its doors this Autumn, the store will operate Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 7pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

To celebrate the Liverpool opening, customers can look forward to a series of exclusive launch events and experiences in-store. More details to be announced soon.