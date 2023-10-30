Appeal one year on from shocking Wirral murder of Jacqueline Rutter

The 53-year-old was shot in the chest in her own home in Moreton.

Detectives continue to appeal for information on the first anniversary of the murder of Jacqueline Rutter in Wirral. The 53-year-old was shot in the chest in her own home on Meadowbrook Road, in Moreton, at around 1am on Sunday, 30 October 2022.

The murder is being treated as a targeted incident and detectives believe two or three people were involved in the shooting. So far, eight people have been arresred, but no one has ever been charged for her murder.

On the first anniversary of Jacqueline’s murder, Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “This is understandably a poignant day for Jacqueline’s family and friends. We are determined to get justice for them and we want to put the people responsible for Jacqueline’s murder before a court.

“We believe at least two or three people were involved in this incident, and we are sure that information is out there to identify who they are and where they are. We will not stop until we find them. If you are close to any of the people who were responsible for this appalling shooting, please search your conscience and come forward with what you know so that Jacqueline’s family can finally find peace and justice.”

Detectives have previously identified a black Vauxhall Insignia they believe was involved in this incident and was seen between 12.45am-1.15am on Sunday 30 October 2022. They are keen to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle, or captured anything on dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.

DCI McGrath said: “We believe that a black Vauxhall Insignia was driven near the property on Meadowbrook Road and was also seen on Birkenhead Road, Hoylake Road and Garden Hey Road between 12.45am–1.15am that Sunday morning. Anyone who lives in these roads and knows anything about this vehicle, please get in touch. The smallest detail could be the key to bringing those responsible to justice.”

In a new tribute issued to mark the anniversary, Jacqueline‘s daughter said: “This is a tribute in loving memory of my beloved mother of six children and grandmother to five beautiful grandchildren.

“Jackie (mum) was a very much-loved women, not just to her family, but to everyone she met. The tragic loss was a shock to everyone and there is a massive gap in our lives that will never be filled. Jackie is and always will be missed by all her loved ones. She will always be very special to everyone she knew. Rest in peace now my angel, always in our hearts and minds forever and always, your daughter.”

In a separate tribute, another of her children said: “As a family we have been living our worst nightmare since you were cruelly taken by cowards. This has destroyed our family and left grandchildren confused as to why nanny Jackie isn’t coming home.

“We cannot understand how someone could do this to you, a defenceless grandmother. Nothing can justify murder. Its pains us to think of how frightened you were in your final moments and nobody should have to experience that. Our hearts will forever remain heavy as nobody can recover from a death of a murdered loved one.

“We will continue until our last breath to fight for your justice, to ensure those individuals responsible are held accountable for this evil and merciless crime. There isn’t a day that goes by that you are not in our thoughts. We love and miss you so much, rest easy now mum.”

DCI McGrath added: “Guns have no place on the streets of Merseyside. We have too often seen the devastation they cause to families and communities and we will do everything within our powers to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.

“Gun crime in Merseyside is reducing, but one discharge on our streets is one too many and we will be relentless in the pursuit of those who put everyone at risk when they commit a firearm offence.

“Merseyside Police will proactively disrupt those who are involved in serious organised crime. These people are intent on causing misery on our streets and their actions can result in innocent members of our communities being seriously injured or killed.

“Stop searches, warrants, land searches and arrests take place all year round, and in many instances it is thanks to the public who tell us where there are issues in the community. We rely on information provided by the community, so if you can help get justice for Jacqueline’s family, please come forward and tell us what you know.”