ARNE celebrates 'unforgettable' opening weekend in Liverpool

ARNE's new Liverpool store had a memorable opening weekend.

The new store hosted a private event on Friday evening (September 12) before officially opening to the public on Saturday (September 13).

Large queues could be seen down Peter’s Lane as well as a Derek’s van serving special sandwiches and cookies. The first 50 customers who made a purchase in store received a free goodie bag, while those who spent at least £50 got free Derek’s treats.

The hoardings surrounding Liverpool’s new ARNE store have finally been removed giving fashion-lovers a sneak peak of what is on offer ahead of tomorrow’s opening. | nw

Crowds outside Liverpool’s new ARNE store | nw

Started up by Wigan brothers Reece and Ryan Broadhurst, ARNE celebrated the huge opening weekend and thanked customers.

Sharing an update on Sunday (September 14), a spokesperson for ARNE said: “An unforgettable weekend comes to an end wow thank you so much Liverpool for getting us one huge step closer to the vision of the brand and having an impact we can be proud of.

“We will be rounding up the weekend throughout this week but for now we just want to say that we will genuinely be forever grateful for your support, an absolute pleasure to serve as always.”

ARNE is open 10.00am to 8.00pm Monday to Friday, 10.00am to 7.00pm Saturday and 11.00am to 5.00pm Sunday.