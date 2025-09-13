BBC Introducing LIVE heads to Liverpool for 'exclusive' performance from secret artist

Published 13th Sep 2025
BBC Introducing LIVE is returning for its biggest ever showcase this autumn, with an array of events and performances set to take place across the UK - including Liverpool.

The annual music discovery event will take place across Belfast, Bradford, Cardiff, Glasgow, Lancaster, London, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle, with live sets, workshops, open mic sessions and more.

Since its inception, BBC Introducing has championed unsigned British musicians through the BBC Introducing Uploader, helping to kickstart of the careers of successful artists, including Ed Sheeran, Raye, Olivia Dean, Sam Fender, and Loyle Carner.

The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool.placeholder image
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool. | BBC/Sarah Jeynes

After beginning in London and visiting Cardiff, Introducing LIVE will return to Liverpool, following the success of the Big Weekend festival at Sefton Park.

BBC Radio Merseyside will host an exclusive BBC Introducing LIVE session from an Introducing artist in front of a live audience, which will be available to hear on BBC Introducing in Merseyside between 8-10pm on October 9 - line-up and ticketing information to be announced.

Following the success of the outreach open mic nights ahead of Radio 1’s Big Weekend, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Introducing will also join forces for a day of panels and networking, including a masterclass. The date and location for the legacy event will be announced soon.

More information about BBC Introducing LIVE, including ticketing information for each event can be found on the here.

