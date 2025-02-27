Japanese retailer UNIQLO is set to launch its first store in Liverpool at Liverpool ONE in spring 2025, offering its popular affordable casualwear.

If there’s one thing I love it’s shopping but, I’m not one for buying expensive items or splashing the cash on ‘going out’ clothes. I much prefer treating myself to new basics, like joggers or loungewear, because I put being cosy above all else.

My favourite place for basics has long been UNIQLO, and I usually plan in advance when I’m going to take the train to Manchester to stock up on t-shirts, hoodies and more bum-bags than I actually need. So, the second I heard the Japanese retailer was coming to Liverpool I was genuinely thrilled.

Known for its affordable casualwear, UNIQLO has grown in popularity in recent years, with products such as its viral bum-bag or padded vests doing the rounds on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever been to the Manchester site and it not been incredibly busy, but it’s always so easy to check out with their smart self-service tills.

UNIQLO is coming to Liverpool. | UNIQLO/Liverpool ONE

Since it was revealed that UNIQLO was taking over the former Tessuti site at 90 Paradise Street, I’ve been patiently waiting for its arrival - and making a basket all of the new clothes I just need to have.

The new shop will feature womenswear, menswear and kidswear collections, as well as UNIQLO’s iconic range of bags and other accessories. Innovative features will also be integrated into the store, including the self-service checkout area I love, dedicated collection points, and clothing repair, alteration and recycling services.

Though an official opening date has not yet been revealed, work is in underway on the new store, with job roles filled and a new sign recently fitted on the exterior.

UNIQLO is set to launch in the spring/summer of 2025 and, when it does, I’ll definitely be first in line.