The official opening date for one of the most highly-awaited shops in Liverpool has finally been announced.

UNIQLO confirmed it would be launching a huge new store in Liverpool ONE last year, with customers told it would open on Paradise Street in the spring or summer of 2025.

Now, the Japanese fashion giant has revealed the highly-awaited new shop will officially open on April 24, 2025.

In a statement on Monday (March 24), a spokesperson for UNIQLO said: “UNIQLO will open its doors to the highly anticipated store in Liverpool ONE on 24 April 2025. With its longstanding commitment to quality, style, function and comfort, UNIQLO Lifewear promises to bring a fresh perspective to Liverpool’s fashion landscape.

“UNIQLO is proud to collaborate with local partners to make the opening a celebration of the vibrant Liverpudlian community. Activity will kick off with Girls on the Go Liverpool, an organisation that promotes women’s health and empowerment, who will be hosting UNIQLO run clubs in the lead up to the opening.

“Keep an eye on their socials for more information. Further local partners to be announced.”

The new Liverpool ONE store will feature UNIQLO’s womenswear, menswear and kidswear collections, as well as its iconic range of bags and other accessories. Innovative features will also be integrated into the store, including self-service checkout areas, dedicated collection points, and clothing repair, alteration and recycling services.

Alessandro Dudech, COO at UNIQLO UK, said Liverpool was “the obvious choice” for a new store and a “natural next step” for the brand.