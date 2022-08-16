More than three-quarters of union members voted to continue with industrial action.

The Arriva bus strike that has brought Merseyside services to a standstill for nearly a month is set to continue after the latest pay offer was rejected.

GMB and Unite Union members working at Arriva North West have been on strike since July 20, and do not plan to return to work until all parties agree on pay rises for workers.

There was hope that the industrial action would end this week after the bus company made an ‘improved offer’ on Friday, which was put to a union ballot on Monday and Tuesday this week.

However, Unite said drivers had ‘overwhelmingly’ voted to reject the deal and continue with strike action.

The union’s regional officer Neil Clarke said: “Strikes will continue until Arriva tables an offer our members can accept.

“Unite’s members at Arriva North West have overwhelmingly rejected the pay offer put forward by the company.”

Arriva had previously refused to increase their pay deal of 8.5% - which is 0.9% below inflation - but improved their latest offer enough to be put to a ballot of union members.

“We are incredibly disappointed that Unite and GMB members have voted not to accept our latest pay offer, inflicting yet further disruption and misery on our customers in the North West,” Arriva said in a statement.

“Following the rejection of our latest pay offer today we agreed to meet the Union’s pay demand in an attempt to end this strike action. The Unions responded by significantly increasing their pay demand for the second time in this process. This brings into question their intentions.