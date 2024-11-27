Patients at Arrowe Park are facing cancellations as a “major incident” continues.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust - which comprises Arrowe Park Hospital, Clatterbridge Hospitals and the Wirral Women and Children's Hospital - confirmed that a “major incident” had been declared at “for cyber security reasons” on Monday evening (November 25).

All outpatient appointments were cancelled on Tuesday (November 26), with patients due to visit Clatterbridge telling LiverpoolWorld they had been contacted to reschedule, while many patients took to social media to say they had been “turned away” from their early morning appointments at Arrowe Park. According to the LDRS, staff have been forced to do everything manually due to systems holding records being down.

Sharing an update on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust said the incident is “ongoing”. They continued: “We are working to rectify the issue and our business continuity processes are in place.

“Our priority remains ensuring patient safety. Some outpatient appointments scheduled today and tomorrow are cancelled. Where appointments have been cancelled, we have contacted patients directly. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will contact our patients as soon as possible to rearrange.”

The update affects the whole Trust and patients are urged to only attend the Emergency Department for “genuine emergencies.”

A spokesperson for the Trust continued: “Maternity services are running as normal. All antenatal appointments, community midwife appointments, scans and post-natal visits are continuing as usual. Please still attend maternity appointments unless contacted otherwise. The 24 hour emergency triage service is running as normal.”