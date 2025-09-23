Work is officially underway on the second phase of a major logistics and manufacturing hub in Bootle.

Royal London Asset Management Property and Winvic Construction Ltd broke ground on the second phase of Atlantic Park on Monday (September 22).

Atlantic Park is a 52-acre site, formerly home to Rolls Royce Engineering works, which sits within the Port of Liverpool Freeport zone and will boast a total of 800,000 sq ft of high-quality industrial space when complete.

Situated just two miles from the Port of Liverpool and within close proximity to the M57 and M58 motorways, Phase 2 of the project will deliver 420,000 square feet of commercial space across three purpose-built units, ranging in size from 53,750 to 216,000 square feet.

Phase 1 of Atlantic Park. | Eighty Studio

Steve Rotheram. | Rob Macmichael_HarpoonTV

Construction is now underway, with £42 million being invested into this second phase. Completion is expected in summer 2026.

Once complete, Atlantic Park is projected to inject £62.9 million annually into the Liverpool City Region economy. The development will support approximately 1,125 jobs, including 140 new roles created directly through Phase 2.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, was present to celebrate the milestone on Monday. He said: “Atlantic Park is a brilliant example of the kind of ambitious, forward-looking development we want to see more of in our region.

“It’s breathing new life into a historic site and helping us build the kind of economy that works for everyone—fairer, greener, and better connected.

“With its location in the Liverpool Freeport zone, this project is opening doors to global markets and creating genuine opportunities for local people. It’s exactly the kind of investment that shows the Liverpool City Region is serious about growth, jobs, and innovation, and I’m proud to see it taking shape right here in Bootle.”