Headbolt Lane, Ormskirk, Southport and Hunts Cross trains are disrupted.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commuters in Merseyside are facing major rail disruption this morning (September 23), with multiple Merseyrail services impacted by signalling issues.

According to Merseyrail’s latest service update, the Northern line is disrupted due to “signalling problems at Moorfields”. Disruption is expected until 9.30am, with services to Southport delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyrail trains. | Troy Baxter/Flickr

Rail services to Hunts Cross and Ormskirk will be suspended between Liverpool South Parkway and Hunts Cross. Ticket acceptance has been granted with Northern Rail for travel between Hunts Cross and Liverpool Lime Street via Liverpool South Parkway until 9.30am.

A rail replacement bus service has also been requested to run between Hunts Cross and Liverpool South Parkway.

Services on the Headbolt Lane line will start and terminate at Sandhills. Passengers for Headbolt Lane are advised to board any Southport or Ormskirk service and change at Sandhills.