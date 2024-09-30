Billy Joel Liverpool 2025: US legend announces 'exclusive' Liverpool tour date at Anfield stadium

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:18 BST
American singer-songwriter Billy Joel will perform first concert in the city in 45 years.

The ‘Piano Man’ star will take to the stage at Anfield stadium on Saturday June 21, 2025, for one of just two ‘exclusive’ performances in the UK and Europe. The best-selling artist will kick off his short European leg two weeks prior, at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on June 7.

Joel becomes the second artist to be confirmed to perform at Anfield in the summer of 2025, following the announcement that pop superstar Dua Lipa would perform two nights at the iconic home of LFC.

Billy Joel will perform at Anfield stadium in 2025.Billy Joel will perform at Anfield stadium in 2025.
Billy Joel will perform at Anfield stadium in 2025. | Getty

How to get tickets for Billy Joel in Liverpool

Liverpool FC season ticket holders for both the men’s and women’s teams, official members and season hospitality members will have until 8am on Wednesday October 2, 2024 to register their interest for a chance to purchase up to four tickets. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 4, 2024, and will also be available from www.aegpresents.co.uk.

