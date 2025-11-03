A new Lidl store is coming to Merseyside.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl has confirmed the opening date for its brand-new store in Moreton.

Spanning 1,334m², the new store on Pasture Lane will feature the discounter’s in-store bakery, iconic Middle of Lidl, and customer facilities, including toilets with baby-changing stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside, there will be ample parking for cars and bicycles as well as electric vehicle chargers. Some of the store’s power will also be captured from solar panels on the roof.

Lidl logo.

Opening for the first time from 8.00am on Thursday, November 13, the store will offer complimentary food sampling as well as some “special prizes” on opening day.

Stuart Jardine, Regional Head of Property for Lidl GB, said: “We’re thrilled to be joining the community in Moreton and are excited to welcome the first shoppers through our doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been creating Lidl fans across the country and are excited to now bring our much-loved products to shoppers here. Thank you to everyone who has played a part in helping to make this store a reality. It’s always an exciting moment when we’re finally able to see our plans come to life and make a difference to local communities.”

The store will be open from 8.00am–10.00pm Monday to Saturday and 10.00am–4.00pm on Sundays.