Merseyrail train station could be named best in UK as it reaches World Cup of Stations 2024 final
Praised for its Coffee Carriage café, Maghull has made into the final of this year’s World Cup of Stations, with Merseyrail stating the coffee shop is “more than just a café” and is a “vital meeting place and community hub.”
Rail Delivery Group host the annual tournament, which was established in 2019, and will this year crown Britain’s ‘Station with the Best Local Businesses’, shining a spotlight on on the businesses that make stations vital community hubs, driving local economies.
Beating strong competition in the form of the best stations the North West of England, Wales and Scotland, Maghull will now battle it out in the final public vote of the contest. The station beat Pitlochry, Llandudno and Shawford, receiving 60% of the vote in yesterday’s semi-final.
Set up by two local entrepreneurs in 2023, Maghull’s Coffee Carriage provides a range of hot drinks and artisan bakes and co-owner Rory McLellan said it has been full of people from across the community popping in to show their support.
Maghull will now compete against Kings Lynn and Dorridge, with the public vote closing at 11.59 on Friday (October 18). The official winner will be announced on Tuesday (October 22). You can vote for Maghull station via the Merseyrail website or here.
Suzanne Grant, Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy Managing Director of Merseyrail said: “To get down to the final three stations nationally is a fantastic achievement and reflects the affection for the station and it’s team in the local community it serves. We would love to see Maghull named as the best station in the UK and we need everyone to vote again today to make sure that happens”
