Opening date for Boux Avenue's new, upgraded Liverpool store

Boux Avenue is moving and upgrading to a brand-new store in the heart of Liverpool ONE’s popular shopping complex.

The lingerie and nightwear brand opened its first Liverpool store back in 2012 and has since been based in various units in the city centre.

Now, Boux Avenue is preparing to opens its new permanent site on Lower South John Street, right next to the brand-new Bath & Body Works site and the soon-to-open MINISO store.

Boux Avenue’s new store was originally set to open last month but the launch was temporarily postponed. Now, the brand has confirmed the shop will welcome customers on Friday, May 16.

Opening at 11.00am, the new shop will be offering a goody bag worth £24 for the first 50 shoppers who spend £40+ on opening day. There will also be the chance to find three golden tickets which could see you bag gift cards worth up to £100.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday (May 17), with sweet treats, a a DJ set and drinks.

The new store will offer Boux Avenue’s popular lingerie collections, swimwear and nightwear, as well as a bra-fitting service.