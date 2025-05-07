Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

MINISO is set to open its new Liverpool store with exciting celebrations, including free goody bags.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge Chinese lifestyle brand will make its Liverpool debut in a matter of days, with a 3,000 sq. ft store stocking trending collectables, plushies, beauty products, snacks and homewares.

MINISO opened its store in Bristol earlier this year, with the first 300 shoppers enjoying a goody bag giveaway and long, snaking queues forming outside. The demand was so high that our Bristol reporter, Adriana, queued for two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MINISO Edinburgh queues. | Miniso

Known for stocking popular brands and character merchandise - such as Hello Kitty, Pokemon and Harry Potter themed goods - MINISO’s new store will open on Lower South John Street, in Liverpool ONE.

The new store was announced in December last year and now, after a long wait, the officially opening date can be revealed.

MINISO

Announcing the launch date on their website, MINISO said: “The countdown is on – our brand new MINISO store is opening its doors at 11AM on Saturday May 17 in Liverpool ONE!

“Step into a world of joy and discover everything from Sanrio and Disney delights to squishy plushies, trendy lifestyle must-haves, snacks, and collabs you won’t want to miss – like Disney, Pokémon and of course Hello Kitty!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MINISO. | National World

“We’re going BIG for our Liverpool Grand Opening with exciting in-store celebrations – think FREE £25 goody bags for the first customers, fun entertainment, and plenty of surprises along the way!”

Goody bags will be available for the first customers who spend at least £5, while stock last.

The Liverpool store’s next door neighbour, Boux Avenue, has revealed it will open on Friday, May 16. MINISO is also located next to Bath & Body Works, which officially launched in April.