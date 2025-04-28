Trailblazing Liverpool bar and café extends opening hours
The first of its kind in the UK, The Brink Café launched in 2011 and has been at the heart of the recovery community in Liverpool ever since. The vibrant community hub offers food and drink at affordable prices and offers extensive support services for individuals experiencing challenges with drugs, alcohol, and gambling, as well as for their families and loved ones.
National charity The Forward Trust, in partnership with Liverpool City Council, has now announced that the venue has extended its opening hours, to enhance the vital therapeutic services available.
Due to new funding from the UK government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID), The Brink Café will now stay open later on select evenings and weekends, meaning the site can also host more community events.
Forward Trust Chief Executive, Mike Trace, said: “We are delighted to use this funding to expand The Brink Café’s opening hours which will mean that more people in the Liverpool City Region can benefit from our services.
“All of the income from food and drink sales will be given back to the Merseyside recovery community with The Brink providing vital support for those in recovery from all forms of addiction in a safe, stigma-free environment. Whether you're dropping in for a coffee, seeking support, or looking for a vibrant community space, The Brink is waiting to welcome you.”
Opening hours for The Brink Café
- Monday: 10am-4pm
- Tuesday: 10am-4pm
- Wednesday: 10am-4pm
- Thursday: 10am-8pm
- Friday: 10am-8pm
- Saturday: 11am-5pm
- Sunday: Closed
