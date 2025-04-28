Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s trailblazing sober bar and café has extended its opening hours.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of its kind in the UK, The Brink Café launched in 2011 and has been at the heart of the recovery community in Liverpool ever since. The vibrant community hub offers food and drink at affordable prices and offers extensive support services for individuals experiencing challenges with drugs, alcohol, and gambling, as well as for their families and loved ones.

National charity The Forward Trust, in partnership with Liverpool City Council, has now announced that the venue has extended its opening hours, to enhance the vital therapeutic services available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to new funding from the UK government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID), The Brink Café will now stay open later on select evenings and weekends, meaning the site can also host more community events.

The Brink Café. | The Brink Café

Forward Trust Chief Executive, Mike Trace, said: “We are delighted to use this funding to expand The Brink Café’s opening hours which will mean that more people in the Liverpool City Region can benefit from our services.

“All of the income from food and drink sales will be given back to the Merseyside recovery community with The Brink providing vital support for those in recovery from all forms of addiction in a safe, stigma-free environment. Whether you're dropping in for a coffee, seeking support, or looking for a vibrant community space, The Brink is waiting to welcome you.”

Opening hours for The Brink Café

Monday: 10am-4pm

Tuesday: 10am-4pm

Wednesday: 10am-4pm

Thursday: 10am-8pm

Friday: 10am-8pm

Saturday: 11am-5pm

Sunday: Closed