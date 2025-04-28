Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scousers lead the way in everyday acts of kindness.

Liverpool has officially been named the nicest city in the UK, according to new research.

Conducted by Tim Hortons UK – the popular coffee chain known for its warm hospitality and friendly Canadian roots – the research revealed that Scousers are more likely to hold doors open for people (79%), thank waiting staff (70%), and say “good morning” (66%).

Scousers lead the way in everyday acts of kindness, with more than half (60%) saying they will smile at strangers passing in the street or strike up conversation with someone they don’t know (42%), exceeding their Mancunian neighbours, where only 37% say the same.

Liverpool sunset. | Graham Morris - stock.adobe.com

To nurture this positivity across the UK, Tim Hortons launched its Naughty but Nice menu earlier this month. But there was a twist: only those who showed a little kindness in store could get their hands on the exclusive items.

Tim Hortons UK has also taken its mission online, surprising social media users who’ve shown genuine acts of kindness with free coffees and exclusive food discounts.

Top five nicest cities in the UK

Liverpool Newcastle York Edinburgh Manchester