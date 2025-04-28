Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I explored Liverpool's Hume, a unique dining spot focusing on sustainable wholefoods and speciality coffee.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A unique new restaurant has opened its doors in Liverpool city centre, offering tasty breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes with a twist.

Located on Gradewell Street, Hume was founded by Allan Eves and focuses on using sustainable wholefoods and speciality coffee to support the health of the local community. Offering a host of vegan dishes, the restaurant is right up my street and I headed there on Saturday (April 26) to see what it was like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small eatery can be found near Pattersons, and is easily spotted due to a large A-board and sign outside. Walking in, I realised it was a whole lot smaller than I had imagined but really liked the cosy, modern interior.

Hume, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes / Hume

Six menu items were available, including The Ultimate Beans on Toast, Hume’s Breakfast, Avocado and Sundried Tomatoes, Lion’s Mane Steak, Thai Red Curry and King Oyster Mushroom Burger, as well as fresh juices, coffees and other drinks.

My friend and I were seated and I had a quick chat with Allan, who explained that he is vegan too and that the restaurant has a small menu to reduce unnecessary waste. On Allan’s recommendation, I decided to go for the Lion’s Mane ‘Steak’, while my friend chose the Thai Red Curry. We both chose a pineapple smoothie too.

While waiting for our food and drinks to arrive, we noticed that the tables featured Hume’s logo and were made out of locally recycled chopsticks - a really cool feature that I absolutely loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lion's Mane Steak. | Emma Dukes

The vibe inside was really relaxed and our food and drinks were brought over promptly. The portion sizes were perfect - not too small and not too big - and I’m sure they were designed to reduce waste even further.

The Lion’s Mane Streak was absolutely divine and incredibly flavoursome. It’s one of those things I’ve been dying to try but have struggled to source, so I’ll be 100% be back to have it again and again.

Served with a tasty bulgar wheat mix of apricots and pine nuts and a crunchy bread slice, it was definitely one of the best meals I’ve had in a long time. My meat-eating friend loved her curry too, which came with sticky rice and tofu.

Juice at Hume. | Emma Dukes

After our food and delicious smoothie, we both decided to have a matcha latte. Coconut and oat milk were available as dairy-free milk options which was fab as many places only offer soya or oat, both of which make me feel unwell. My coconutty, match latte was delicious and left us both feeling very satisfied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service from Allan and the lovely waitress who served us was fantastic and it was very clear that Hume wants to have a positive impact on Liverpool. I’ve honestly not stopped raving about it for the past two days.

Hume is open Wednesday to Sunday and only fresh ingredients are used meaning when dishes are gone, they’re gone for the day. So, make sure you pop down and try it out before sell-out.